South Burlington’s charter committee punted on whether to recommend changing to a ward system but did recommend that the council move to expand the number of elected councilors.
Building off its public outreach campaign, the committee held a robust debate last week on what, if any, changes to recommend the city make to its governing structure.
In addition to recommending the school board be expanded, the committee was in consensus that the city council should have more than five members — although the exact number of councilors remains undecided. The group had already scrapped ideas to switch from its city manager-council chair form of executive government to a mayor.
But the committee could not reach a consensus on whether to keep its at-large voting system, or to switch to a ward-based system — easily the most debated issue among the committee’s members.
“There were arguments in both directions, so what we did is punted,” Peter Taylor, chair of the charter committee, said. “We will ask the council to consider whether they want to pursue wards or not.”
Tasked by the city council in 2021 to explore alternative governing models for the city, the charter committee has over the past year studied various ways the city could increase participation and create a more equitable geographical representation.
One of the more pressing goals the committee sees for itself is working to increase diversification in its political process — making sure that residents with varying cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds can participate in local politics.
Underlying the debate is the increasingly thorny issue of campaign finance. More than $25,000 was spent among the five candidates in the March council elections — the majority of which coming from one census tract which, if it were its own municipality, would be the wealthiest in the state.
Six of the last seven councilors elected to South Burlington’s city council live in the city’s southeast quadrant, which makes up the majority of this census tract. Less than 23 percent of the city’s population live in this area.
Paul Engels, a committee member, former councilor, and candidate who lost the election in March to Tyler Barnes has been vocal about campaign finance in the city and said at last week’s committee meeting that money in campaigns “breeds inequality.”
“We have four of the five councilors who are from the southeast quadrant,” he said.
While committee members noted that they thought the council works well in its current iteration, they were in consensus that the five-member council should be expanded: “One of my questions that I’m asking myself is do we have a better opportunity to achieve diversity through numbers, just through the numbers of representatives? I think that’s possible,” said committee member Elizabeth Fitzgerald. “I think more (councilors) is potentially a good scenario.”
But committee members seemed unconvinced that a ward system would guarantee an increase of diversity of representation. Switching to a ward system does not guarantee you’re going to get the diversity in all the areas that you’re looking for,” Donna Kinville, a committee member and city clerk, said.
Members of the public have pushed for the committee to consider recommending a ward system.
Linda Bailey, a resident who previously ran for city council, said that the city’s demographic data “shows that the different areas of the city most definitely have different income, homeownership (rates), and all these sort of things — maybe that doesn’t mean that the perfect person with all the right demographics would step up to the plate, but it gives you more of a chance to get a more nuanced view of what’s going on in the city if you have people from all over the city.”
“That doesn’t happen when you have at-large counselors,” she said.
South Burlington is the second-largest city in the state and is made up of four census tracts — each with roughly 4,000 to 5,000 people. Historically the city has been made up of homeowners, but officials have projected that more than 50 percent of its housing stock will soon be rental, multi-family housing.
If public feedback is to be considered, it’s clear that there’s a sentiment that more of the city’s neighborhoods — Chamberlain and East Terrace, for example — want to be recognized.
Dan Albrecht, a South Burlington resident, said the city has “very different characteristics. .. the census data really drives this home.” He cited articles that point to at-large voting as a way to deny equal opportunity for minority voters and candidates — and noted that the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg cited at-large elections as a “second-generation barrier” to voting in her dissent in a 2013 case gutting the Voting Rights Act.
“At some sort of population number, you need to start to have discrete representation,” he said. “You can’t have at large when you’ve got 10,000 people or 20,000 people.”
But committee members and others unsure of a switch to wards say there’s no guarantee that wards will mean that residents will have an awakening and get involved in local politics.
Meaghan Emery, the longest serving councilor on the city who has been on the dais for 14 years — and the only councilor of the last seven to not reside in the southeast quadrant — said she remains “hesitant” of the idea of switching to a ward-based system.
“I think that candidates should be accountable to all 20,000 people,” she said. “As a counselor, I would feel frustrated to know that only my neighborhood would be voting for me, when I am very much devoted to the entire city. Why couldn’t people who I’m serving in every other quadrant of the city have a say on whether or not I’ve been effective? I find that to be very frustrating.”
With low turnouts, and a smaller block of electorate, Emery says there could be a risk that special interests in the city use that to their advantage: “There are often controversial decisions that the council has made,” she said. “I can easily see how a ward system would have allowed for people willing to spend $40,000 ... to get councilors in the door that would have voted it down.”
Emery instead pointed to neighborhood forums “as a way for neighborhoods to get the attention of the city council” and for people in neighborhoods without homeowners’ associations to “organize themselves and to petition the city council.”
The mechanism, written in the city’s charter, has only been used twice, she said, in Chamberlain and East Terrace.
Last week, after more than an hour of debate, charter committee member Bailey motioned that the committee ask the council to “further consider” the question of a ward system rather than “making that call tonight.”
“I feel like this conversation needs to continue,” Bailey said. “There’s not an overwhelming consensus that we should remain at-large.”
The committee’s work is hardly over. It will have to finalize a full report at its August meeting to send to the city council — who could send the issue back to the charter committee for further debate and study.
But the final authority lies with the city council. Regardless of the charter committee’s recommendations, the five-person board will ultimately decide whether residents will cast votes on switching to a ward system.
“These are fairly big deals, so we’re not taking it lightly,” Taylor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.