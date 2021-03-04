A plexiglass barrier, hand sanitizer and masked pollsters — some draped in blankets — greeted voters on Town Meeting Day, March 2.
Whether from health fears or the push to use absentee ballots, South Burlington’s three polling locations were eerily empty on Tuesday; only 1,100 voters trudged to the polls in person, casting ballots that would determine the fate of city budgets, the school budget and numerous elected positions.
By comparison, just days before COVID-created lockdowns last year, 8,300 voters turned out during a record-setting election for the city.
Here is a rundown of results:
‘Yay’ to city budget, TIF funding
Voters approved the city’s general budget fund of $50,698,431 for next fiscal year, with a 3,770-2,092 vote. The lean budget is just one percent higher than that approved last March.
The tax rate will increase by 0.98 percent. Assuming the grand list increases by about one percent, city manager Kevin Dorn said the cost for an average condo will increase by $13.01 and the cost for an average single-family home will increase by $18.76.
City officials left nine staff positions empty in the approved budget, including roles in the recreation and parks, planning and zoning, police and fire departments. The main cost drivers for the approved budget included climbing healthcare, water and stormwater costs, reduced interest rates in investments, worker’s compensation, property taxes, and income loss from Local Option Taxes.
Voters also approved the city’s request to allocate $4 million in tax increment financing, or TIF, dollars to fund the continued construction of Garden Street, a core piece of city center plans. The project is entirely financeable via TIF dollars and will not change the city tax rate.
The street will connect Dorset Street and Williston Road, and include additional roadway improvements like a shared-use path.
Success for school budget, bond
Voters narrowly approved a $55,623,080 school district budget with 3,145-2,764 votes, allowing school officials and board members to breathe a sigh of relief that last year’s budget debacle didn’t repeat itself.
During budget drafting this winter, school officials shared hopes that voters would support the proposed increase of 5.8 percent compared to last year’s budget.
In 2020, voters rejected the budget twice before approving a lowered proposal in August, which cut staff, extracurricular activities, classes and more.
In addition to pandemic-related constraints, the school budget faced another adversary — reappraisal.
The city-wide housing reappraisal, which began pre-pandemic, has yet to be finished or to roll out rough numbers which would have enabled homeowners to approximate how much they might pay in education property taxes.
The reappraisal is expected to finish, results released, by April. At a city council meeting last month, city assessor Todd LeBlanc suggested residential values could jump as high as 25 percent.
Voters also approved the district’s capital improvement bond proposal of $2.5 million which will fund facility repairs at various district buildings, according to officials. The bond will cover flooring abatement and replacement at nearly every school building and a new roof at F.H. Tuttle Middle School, among other repairs. The item passed 3,464-2,360.
Cota wins city council seat
Voters elected challenger Matt Cota to a two-year term on the South Burlington City Council, in a tight race against incumbent David Kaufman. Cota won with 2,875 votes, just 277 more than Kaufman.
From 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Cota and his family stood outside of the polls, waving campaign signs and greeting voters. After so many long hours on one of the coldest days in February, his win was only made sweeter by a celebratory bowl of ice cream with his two teenagers — and the prospect of sleep.
“My sincere thanks to David Kaufman and his family. David ran a great campaign and has served South Burlington well. I look forward to implementing our shared vision of a more sustainable and economically viable city,” said Cota in a statement on social media.
Cota said he looks forward to getting started.
Kaufman joined city council mid-term as an appointee three years ago. In the 1980s he served the city as a state representative.
Childs, Day win school board seats
Voters chose Travia Childs and Rebecca Day to take over two open seats on the South Burlington school board.
With 2,969 votes, Childs won a two-year seat against candidates Scott Bronson, who received 1,419 votes, and James P. Johnson Jr. who received 638 votes.
Childs is a South Burlington school district parent, a college professor and a Navy veteran. She is also likely the first Black woman elected to the South Burlington school board.
In the Navy, Childs managed a $3 million budget for temporarily disabled military personnel and managed accounting and budget transactions, in addition to other duties. She also works with at-risk youth and youth of color, and one of her goals as a board member is to ensure all voices in the district are heard.
Day won a three-year seat against Stephanie Stec, 2,835 to 1,914 votes.
A former assistant principal, Day spent 20 years of her life in teaching and school administrative roles before switching gears to run her own business last year. She hopes to lend her expertise in business and as a former educator to the school board.
Other races
City clerk Donna Kinville won reelection for her three-year term with 5,036 votes, running unopposed. She has served the city for 20 years.
City council chair Helen Riehle also ran unopposed for her three-year seat and won with 4,659 votes. Riehle has run for city council thrice, each time unopposed.
Voters approved Article 4, authorizing the school district to use any surplus funds from the current fiscal year to support non-reimbursable COVID-19 expenses in the next fiscal year.
A historic Town Meeting Day
A slow trickle of people filtered through the city’s four polling locations on Tuesday; not as many as in non-pandemic years and even fewer since the day did not coincide with a national election, said Kinville.
Pollsters on-hand guessed that more residents had voted early and by absentee ballot.
Some residents who voted early, including Michael Mittag, filled out ballots and dropped them off at city hall on Monday.
Mittag waved a green campaign sign — with one hand, since his other hand is broken.
“Thank you for voting,” his wife nearby called to a resident bundled up in mittens and an American flag-themed beanie exiting F.H. Tuttle Middle School, one of the city’s four polling locations.
Following the passage of state legislation that allocated funds to support municipalities’ election needs on Town Meeting Day, South Burlington mailed absentee ballots to all registered voters ahead of March 2. Some eligibility requirements for candidates running for local office were waived as well, all in an effort to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to open voting access.
As of last Friday, Kinville reported that less than 1 in 7 residents had returned absentee ballots. By Tuesday, 4,901 residents voted early — 6,005 people voted in total, she reported.
Look for an analysis of results and interviews with the newly elected officials in next week’s edition of The Other Paper.
