Andrew Chalnick and Tyler Barnes have won the election to South Burlington City Council, replacing outgoing councilors Thomas Chittenden and Matt Cota, respectively, on the five-member body, while incumbent Alex McHenry and newcomer Bryan Companion were elected to school board seats in a low-turnout election.
Current South Burlington School chair Travia Childs lost her reelection bid by 26 votes.
Chalnick, the chair of the energy committee and vice chair of the climate task force, easily bested his opponent, James Leas, 2,436 to 535. Chalnick will take over Chittenden’s three-year seat, which he vacated to devote more of his time to the Vermont Senate.
“I am humbled and grateful to have earned the support of this amazing community. As I said when I started this race, I love South Burlington and I am ready to get to work for all of us,” Chalnick said. “Campaigning was hard work but walking all around South Burlington these past few weeks, knocking on hundreds of doors and talking to many good people was really important to me. I made some new friends and had meaningful conversations.”
“To me, the most important thing we can do to make this a better place and meet our challenges is to talk to each other sincerely and with open minds and hearts, and I am so excited to have those conversations,” he said.
The race for Cota’s vacated two-year term was much closer: Tyler Barnes won by 212 votes, garnering 1,517 votes, beating out former councilor Paul Engels.
Engels, who is on the city’s charter committee, received 1,305 votes, while Lydia Diamond, a local community activist, received 330 votes.
“I’m humbled and excited to hear that our message resonated with South Burlington voters, and am excited to fulfill my campaign promises,” Barnes said. “I’d like to thank both Paul Engels and Lydia Diamond for running noble, clean campaigns. I’d also like to thank my supporters for their generosity, energy, advice and support. Most important, I’d like to thank my family. Without their patience, grace and generosity, none of this would’ve been possible.”
School board race
While incumbent school board director Alex McHenry won reelection, his fellow board member, Travia Childs, was upset by newcomer Bryan Companion.
McHenry won over his opponent, Lisa Hickey, by 320 votes. But Childs, the current chair of the school board, lost by just 26 votes to Companion, who garnered 1,481 votes.
“I lost by 26 votes and that is too close,” Childs said in a text message to The Other Paper. When asked if she would seek a recount, Childs said that she would “think about it and decide in the morning.”
Laura Williams, meanwhile, who ran unopposed for two years of a three-year term, netted 2,462 votes.
This year’s annual election saw low turnout, with just over 20 percent of the city’s registered voters casting ballots.
According to Helen Riehle, a member of the Board of Civil Authority who was supervising the city hall polling station, there had only been 620 votes when she checked at 3:30 p.m., the highest tally across all the polling stations in South Burlington.
“I’m not sure why the turnout is lower,” Riehle said. She wondered if people were simply happy with how things are or if maybe they were confused by ballot items.
