Some dying fences around Shelburne Road Cemetery will be brought back to life this fall, following the South Burlington City Council’s grant of a funding request by city sextons.
At a meeting Monday, councilor Tom Chittenden spoke on behalf of his fellow sextons to request that the city council green light available funds for the department of public works to repair sections of fence around the cemetery.
“I just want to clarify, we’re not requesting funding: we have the funding and we have the fencing,” he said. — funds in the cemetery account have already been saved, the sextons simply needed the OK to move forward. The money has accrued over the last few years and fencing left over from various city projects are available for the cemetery, Chittenden added.
“These are city-owned properties and if we had the fences on the Shelburne Cemetery for city hall, we’d fix it. So, we need to fix it,” he said.
City council is not required to vote to allocate the funds but expressed their general agreement.
“It’s something to fix and we have the money, so let’s do it,” said council chair Helen Riehle.
