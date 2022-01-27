Both the South Burlington City Council and School Board races will be contested this year, with challengers running against city council incumbents for two open terms, and two candidates running for a school board seat. The other two seats have a candidate each so they might see a smooth sail to election success, barring write-ins.
Newcomer Chris Trombly and incumbent Meaghan Emery both hope to win a two-year seat on the city council. Emery was first elected to the city council in 2008. Trombly serves as chair of the affordable housing committee.
For the three-year city council seat, Linda Bailey hopes to beat incumbent Tim Barritt, who has served on council for six years.
The school board will see three new faces after Town Meeting Day, joining members Travia Childs and Alex McHenry.
Barring any write-in candidates, at least two of the school board seats appear to be uncontested. Kate Bailey is running for a two-year term, currently occupied by Bridget Burkhardt; Michelle Boyer is running for the three-year seat, where Brian Minier sits; and Chelsea Tillinghast and Bryan Companion are running for the remaining two years of a three-year term, occupied by Laura Rowntree.
In November, both Burkhardt and Minier announced they would not run for reelection. Rowntree, who was appointed by the board last October after the sudden resignation of Rebecca Day, did not file to run for the remaining two years of the term.
“It’s been a huge privilege for me to serve on the school board and I appreciate all the support from the community that has elected me three times to the school board,” Burkhardt said in November.
Less than a week before the filing deadline, Gov. Phil Scott signed legislation waiving a requirement for candidates to submit a petition with 30 signatures in order to run. Another COVID-era bill, similar to legislation passed last year, will allow for municipalities to move the date of their annual Town Meeting Day and to use Australian ballots, instead of holding a floor vote.
The deadline to file candidacy for election was Monday at 5 p.m.
