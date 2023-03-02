New campaign finance reports show contributions and expenditures from South Burlington’s five city council candidates with one week left before polls open.
South Burlington residents on March 7 will vote to elect two new city councilors to open seats — one vacated by state Sen. Thomas Chittenden and another by Matt Cota.
Three candidates are competing for the 2-year term vacated by Cota: Lydia Diamond, Paul Engels and Tyler Barnes.
Engels, a former city councilor and planning commissioner and a current member of the city’s charter committee, has raised $2,640 of campaign cash, according to the most recent data from the state’s campaign finance system. He contributed $125 to himself and has raised $415 from anonymous donations of less than $100.
He has also raised money from several current and former South Burlington officials, including Rosanne Greco, the former chair of the city council, who contributed $500 to his campaign; Michael Mittag, a member of the city’s planning commission, who gave him $200; and Darrilyn Peters, a member of the affordable housing committee and climate action task force, who gave him $500.
Another candidate vying for the city’s other open council seat, Andrew Chalnick, contributed $500 to Engels.
Engels has spent more than he has raised — $3,114 in total — on two advertisements in The Other Paper at $690 each, $450 on yard signs and $1,200 on other media and postcards.
Diamond, who has been involved with several community organizations including the Peace and Justice Center and People’s Kitchen, has not reported any contributions or expenditures and is not registered as a candidate on the state’s campaign finance system.
Barnes is registered on the state’s website but has not reported any contributions. In an email, Barnes said he has received approximately $3,700 to date in campaign contributions, “most of which were under $100,” he said.
He has spent his cash on yard signs, a paid mailer, and advertisements in The Other Paper, he said, adding he planned on filing a report with the state this week.
There are several reporting deadlines that the state requires. Candidates who spend or raise at least $500 must register with the secretary of state and campaign finance reports are then posted 30 days before the election, 10 days before the election, four days before the election and two weeks after the election.
The Other Paper reported last week that of the five candidates only Chalnick had filed campaign finance reports with the state.
Chalnick, the chair of the city’s energy committee and vice chair of the climate task force who works as the director of tax planning at JP Morgan, is vying to replace Chittenden for the three-year seat, and is running against James Leas, a longtime activist in town who works as a patent lawyer.
Leas has donated $2,500 of his own money to his campaign but has received a total of $100 in anonymous contributions less than $100, according to data from the state’s campaign finance system.
He has spent $1,200 of that — $345 on advertisements with The Other Paper, and more than $800 on yard signs, according to campaign finance data.
Chalnick has a much more varied distribution of contributors and has raised close to $7,000. He has contributed $200 to himself and has taken out two loans at $1,000 each for his campaign.
Several current and former city hall officials and employees have contributed to his campaign — including city councilor Meghan Emery, who contributed $150. Darrilyn Peters and Rosanne Greco both contributed $500 to Chalnick as well.
Chalnick has also raised more than $2,000 in smaller donations totaling less than $100.
He’s spent more than $4,500 of his campaign cash on yard signs, advertisements in The Other Paper, and other media expenditures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.