Rachel King and her corgi, Callie, have lived in her apartment off Hinesburg Road in South Burlington for a little over three years. King grew up in Vermont, graduating from Champlain Valley Union High School and the University of Vermont. She loves her home state and doesn’t want to move, nor can she really afford to.
But a month into starting grad school, her apartment complex sent her a notice warning she can buy her unit or vacate in six months. With surging rental prices and a small pool of options, King doesn’t know if she can afford to stay in Vermont.
The notices came to her and her neighbors at the end of February, just a few weeks after a similar story broke in Winooski where 24 low-income, mostly New American families were notified they had to find new housing by June or be evicted.
Jessica Hyman, associate director of housing advocacy programs at the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, hears these stories all the time, many coming from Vermonters calling into their tenants’ hotline.
“Unless we prioritize perpetually affordable housing and mixed income communities where there’s a range of different types and costs of housing, then that’s how segregation happens. Then we end up with communities that don’t work for everybody, and frankly, are less vibrant and less inclusive, less of what most people would say they want to see in the world,” Hyman said.
Running the numbers
In 2021, Vermont home sales skyrocketed to the highest they’ve been since 2006, with sales up 8.5 percent over the previous year, according to the Northwest Vermont Realtor Association. In a market statistics report, the association noted that “home sales would’ve been even greater were it not for soaring sales prices and a shortage of homes for sale in many markets.”
In South Burlington, the median sales price for a single-family home grew by close to 20 percent — from $339,900 to $405,500 — comparing January of this year to 2021. That’s a couple thousand dollars higher than state-wide numbers, which saw home prices rise about 16 percent.
For townhouses and condos, which is what King’s apartment complex, rebranded as the Farmhouse Commons, falls under, the median sales price in January was $270,000. Compared to last year, the median price dropped by about 10 percent; inventory of units dropped by 70 percent and the number of days on the market fell by 81 percent, from 21 days last year to just four days this year. Statewide, the inventory of single-family homes, townhouses and condos fell by about half while median sales prices have continued to climb.
One of the Farmhouse Commons units for sale is listed at $289,000 on the Larkin Realty website.
A lack of housing stock is one problem, with the inventory level at the lowest it’s been since 1999 according to the National Association of Realtors. Another is inflation and high prices.
But Hyman also noted that when people are displaced, like at the apartments in Winooski or at Farmhouse Commons in South Burlington, and unleashed on the already tight housing market, it has ripple effects beyond city boundaries.
“It changes the fabric of our communities because when housing prices go way up, and when people are forced to leave where they’re living because they can’t afford it anymore, and people with higher incomes move into that area — that’s gentrification,” Hyman said.
Before the pandemic hit in 2020, the vacancy rate in Chittenden County was 2 percent, according to the Vermont Housing Finance Association. That means for every 100 rental units, two were available at any given time. As of now, Chittenden County has a vacancy rate of 0.8 percent, Hyman said, referencing a report by Brad Minor at Allen Brooks & Minor, which studies and reports on commercial property.
That means less than one rental unit in Chittenden County out of every 100 is available at any given time.
Who is homeownership for?
King and her neighbors were offered to purchase their units, which are owned by Marilyn and Joseph Larkin and managed by Full Circle Property Management, but King said she can’t afford to buy, having just started grad school, nor does she want to.
“Financially, I can’t afford it and I just like to rent because I have the option of not being tied down,” King said.
A few of her neighbors she’s talked to also will likely be forced to move.
“My next-door neighbor, she got divorced recently and she’s trying to rebuild her credit and do all these things,” King said, adding that as a single parent, her neighbor is hesitant to move out of Chittenden County where her kids live and attend school, even though housing might be cheaper elsewhere.
“This isn’t an opportunity. You’re forcing everyone into a corner and if you don’t do this, you need to leave,” King said. Six months heads-up might be OK under normal circumstances, she added, “but with the pandemic and the housing prices, there’s just, there’s nothing.”
Now King is considering moving out of state, as most of her family has left Vermont. But her partner still lives here and the thought of moving mid-semester has added onto the stress of everything else.
Farmhouse Commons includes 26 apartments, ranging from one- to two-bedrooms and will be sold at market rate. Two vacant units already have offers with contracts closing this month, according to Stephanie Gilbert, a representative for Full Circle Property Management. Gilbert explained that tenants have been given the first option to purchase their units, and that “home ownership is the objective” of the overall plan.
As far as support for current tenants, Gilbert said that Full Circle is looking to connect residents with local lenders should they express interest in buying their unit.
“The first option to purchase offered to the tenants demonstrates our priority in working with the current residents. We can appreciate that not everyone is interested or in a position to engage with the opportunity to own their home (versus rent),” Gilbert wrote in an email. “We encourage each resident to follow the path that best meets their own personal needs.”
While the letter to tenants offers a “path to home-ownership” in light of “a lack of affordable housing in Chittenden County,” Hyman said homeownership isn’t a feasible option for everyone for many reasons.
“There are all sorts of systemic barriers that have been built into our housing system, both the rental and ownership system,” she said.
Chris Trombly, who volunteers as chair of the South Burlington affordable housing committee and works at Peoples United Bank assisting homeowners and small business owners with loans, noted homeownership can be “a great way to build wealth,” but it’s not without risk.
“The amount of money you need to come up with — sure there’s some down payment assistance programs, but you do need to have stable income. You do need to have a certain credit score. You might be in a position in your life where something just changed and your credit isn’t in a great place, divorce, death, disability. I mean, there’s all kinds of hardships that come up where rental kind of gives you a buffer,” Trombly said.
And getting that all together in six months is not impossible, but “improbable,” he said.
Since King doesn’t plan to buy her unit, she’s started looking for a new place — whether that’s in Vermont or out of state, she still doesn’t know.
“This is my home, you know,” King said. “I was completely blindsided by this. I love Vermont. I love living in Chittenden County. But it’s pricey and renting here is just expensive, it’s hard, it’s competitive. I wasn’t planning on moving. I was planning on staying here.”
