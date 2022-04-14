In 1919, two Vermonters, one a local pilot and the other a future Burlington mayor, drove out to a 72-acre cornfield in South Burlington, decided it looked like a good spot to land a plane and leased the plot for $100.
That cornfield grew into what would become the Burlington International Airport, according to author James Tabor, who wrote a history of the airport. It’s now a 942-acre international hub, serving more than a million passengers a year, and houses the Vermont Air National Guard and other crucial businesses to the state economy.
However, the airport’s impact on residents in Winooski and in South Burlington, where the entity is located, have strained relations between Burlington and its neighbors over the years and some are questioning whether Burlington should continue to run the airport.
Thomas Chittenden, a South Burlington city councilor and a Democratic state senator on that body’s transportation committee, hopes an outside study will give better representation to affected communities like South Burlington.
“I do see a problem with representation. The air space over Chittenden County is not owned by the city of Burlington and as a city councilor for the last eight years, it has been very difficult to advocate for the right prioritization of different noise mitigation strategies, noise berms, sound monitoring and so on,” Chittenden said last week as the Senate Committee on Transportation took testimony on a proposed amendment adding a study of airport governance to a miscellaneous transportation bill, H.736.
The amendment proposes creating an 11-member committee to analyze the pros and cons of various airport governance structures, including regional governance, and produce a recommendation on the best option by January 2024.
“I think this is a long overdue, very important study,” Chittenden said. “I think that there’s a better way to govern this airport.”
But Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger disagrees, and multiple members of the Senate transportation committee have said that the mayor’s endorsement is crucial.
“I think the study has to be very, very focused, and I think it has to get the mayor’s blessing,” said committee chair Sen. Dick Mazza, D-Grand Isle.
In his testimony, Weinberger argued that, while Burlington’s management of the airport has not been perfect over the years, Burlington taxpayers have invested substantially for over 100 years and the city has grown the airport into the economic powerhouse it is today.
“Given how much work it’s going to take, I think there has to be a really strong, compelling, big problem that is going to be worth everybody’s time to do that,” Weinberger said.
He pointed to the airport commission, composed of Burlington, South Burlington and now Winooski representatives, which oversees airport management, monthly financials and evaluates the airport director as an example of regional oversight. Efforts to mitigate noise for homes in the flight path of the National Guard’s F-35 jets in South Burlington and Winooski are ongoing, he added, pointing to recent upgrades at Chamberlin Elementary School funded by a $6 million federal aviation grant.
Conducting a study would be a waste of time and money, especially when the city has already studied the issue of airport governance, Weinberger said in front of the transportation committee April 7.
As of Tuesday, the amendment proposes allocating $150,000 from the agency of transportation budget for the study. Burlington would have to offset that loss locally.
The airport had $26.9 million in debt at the end of fiscal year 2021, which is backed by the full faith and credit of the city of Burlington. Answering questions like who takes on that debt and how airport staff and operations would be managed could get complicated. Chittenden County’s efforts to regionalize emergency dispatch have taken years of planning and are currently stalled, Weinberger noted for comparison.
“If you guys just go forward with the language as it is now. I don’t support it. I think it’s a mistake,” Weinberger said.
Both South Burlington city councilors Meaghan Emery and chair Helen Reihle offered their support for the study, with Emery calling the current management of the airport a “crisis of confidence.”
Riehle, who serves on the advisory airport commission, called her role “perfunctory at best.” She was “flabbergasted” at the protocol for evaluating the airport director, something she also said last summer when complaints rose against former director Gene Richards, who was later placed on leave without the advisory commission’s knowledge, then fired by the Burlington City Council.
The current governance is “really deeply concerning to me,” Riehle told the senators. “I feel that it’s important, it warrants more consideration and real conversation about its impact, both pro and con, on the region. A different kind of governance may very well improve that and make us even stronger.”
Winooski officials also support the study, with deputy mayor Jim Duncan stepping in for mayor Kristine Lott to give testimony on behalf of the many residents caught in the F-35’s flight path. Duncan explained that 40 percent of households in Winooski fall into the flight path where housing is generally considered incompatible.
“But as of now, we have limited opportunities to weigh in on operations at the airport, including decisions about how operations might be changed or expanded in the future,” he said.
It’s unclear if the Senate committee will nix the amendment should the Burlington mayor remain stalwart in his opposition, if the senators will change the language, or if they’ll move forward without Weinberger’s blessing. It’s also unclear what concrete impact a study will have, aside from pressure on Burlington if the conclusion points to regional governance as the best option.
At the end of the day, the Queen City still owns the Burlington International Airport. Even if it’s not in Burlington.
