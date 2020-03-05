The Burlington International Airport gave a 30,000-foot glimpse of its future during a recent Airport Master Plan Update meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Part of that future could include discussions with South Burlington and the state about proposed changes to Interstate 89 and/or the alignment of South Burlington’s Airport Parkway and Airport Drive.
Master Plan
Airport master plans are Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-mandated documents that act as a road map for an airport’s long-term development. They offer information on existing airport conditions, future development and anticipated land use.
Burlington International Airport last updated its master plan in 2010. The current draft plan is in the concept development stage and has several steps to go before adoption.
The airport’s enplanements are expected to grow about 18% between 2018-2038, according to the Feb. 12 update. Annually, that growth is anticipated to average about 1%.
Ground access
In a recent airport survey, 97% of 1,200 respondents “indicated that traffic was not an issue getting to the airport.”
This is largely due to the airport scheduling flights during off-peak commute hours, according to Nic Longo, the airport’s deputy director of aviation.
The current master plan update looks to increase ease of access to the airport.
One proposal includes creating a new interchange, Exit 14N, for more direct access from the interstate to the airport than the current South Burlington exit. The airport hopes the Chittenden Regional Planning Commission will explore that proposal in its I-89 2050 Study.
The airport has also suggested the regional planning commission investigate a U-turn near Exit 13 as part of its I-89 study. That would provide east/west connection to the north and southbound Interstate and tie it to Kennedy Drive for direct access to the airport, according to the draft master plan update presentation.
“What that will do to some degree is relive some traffic at Exit 14 and give you quicker access to the airport or perhaps a little less congestion, a couple less lights,” said Paul McDonnell Airport Planning Manager with CHA Consulting.
South Burlington Director of Planning and Zoning, Paul Conner, attended the meeting and asked airport officials what motivated their ideas for interstate and roadway changes.
“What is the driver of this if the enplanements are [an] 18% increase over 30 years and the survey says 97% of people see no traffic issues getting to and from the airport?” he asked. “That’s a massive expense for something that appears to have no driver.”
McDonnell said an interstate improvement would make airport access more convenient for travelers. But, he said, the ideas proposed in the master plan update would not be airport projects. McDonnell explained how something like 14N would require construction on private land, through wetlands and the city’s solar field.
Conner again questioned the motivation for the roadway improvement ideas when most airport survey respondents said they had no issue getting to the airport.
“You’re right, of the 1,200 people that we surveyed 97% said that access to the airport wasn’t a factor in the convenience,” Longo replied. “But we do still feel that better access to the airport … should be discussed on a regional level.”
Conner suggested the airport change its master plan update language from the use of “construct” to “propose” a new interchange because “construct” suggested the proposals were plans or recommended actions on the airport’s behalf.
Chittenden Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Charlie Baker, who is part of the I-89 2050 Study, was also in attendence.
“I think it would be helpful if we just got … clear communication about what you’re saying,” he told airport representatives. “If you’re saying you want us to look at improved 89 access, that’s very reasonable. But I think we just need to be clear.”
He added that it would also be helpful to know what’s driving the airport’s support of interstate changes. Baker said he shared Conner’s concern about using the wording “construct an interchange” in the master plan and what the implications of that language might be.
Longo later told The Other Paper that the airport would change the wording in the master plan update from “construct” to something like “propose.”
The airport must also consider funding and communications with the affected municipalities.
“You can propose all of these ideas all day long, but it comes down to funding,” Longo said. He added that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would not fund the road projects since they are not reserved for airport access.
“It’s going to be a broader conversation where, potentially, the two city councils [Burlington and South Burlington] will meet and discuss,” Longo said. “It’s definitely going to be a collaborative process.”
Airport Parkway and Drive ideas
The draft master plan update also revisited the idea of aligning South Burlington’s Airport Parkway and Airport Drive to create a virtually straight line from Kirby Road through White Street to Airport Drive.
“We feel this would ... help traffic in the whole area,” Longo said.
That area is part of the Chamberlin Neighborhood, where the airport purchased and razed some 200 homes as part of a noise mitigation program. Talk of aligning the roads dates back to 2009, when the airport created its Part 150 Noise Land Inventory and Reuse Plan.
The idea was outlined again in the airport’s 2016 Draft Land Reuse Plan. Members of South Burlington and the Chamberlin neighborhood were involved in conversations about realigning the roadway.
As part of that project, the airport envisions leasing some of the acquired land to businesses. Currently, the properties fall in one of the city’s residential zoning areas. The zoning would have to change in order for the airport’s vision to come to fruition.
According to Longo, allowing businesses near the airport would benefit South Burlington by adding to its tax base. Plus, he said, having businesses there would create a sound buffer between residents and airport noise.
“We’re not trying to open it up into the neighborhood,” Longo said, adding the airport envisions buffering residential areas from the aligned road and any future commercial buildings with green space. He added that aligning Airport Parkway and Drive would keep traffic out of the Chamberlin neighborhood.
“Traffic, to me, is like water,” he said, “it’s going to take the path of least resistance.”
Conner emphasized the neighbors’ desire for a gateway, should the alignment project come to pass. He said they hoped for a walkable, bikeable space. According to Longo the airport is working on a separate plan for landscaping, including landscaping on the acquired Chamberlin neighborhood land.
Longo told The Other Paper that the aligned Airport Parkway and Drive and interstate improvements are included in the draft master plan update to ensure they are part of an ongoing conversation with South Burlington and other affected parties.
While most airport survey respondents said they had no trouble reaching the airport, Longo said those 1,200 respondents represent a small portion of the airport’s total users.
Plus, he said, something like the Airport Parkway and Airport Drive alignment project would benefit the area. Aligning the roads would aid in decreasing traffic through the Chamberlin neighborhood and fix the “dangerous” intersection of White Street and Airport Drive, he said.
But there are several barriers to the airport’s proposals including funding. Likewise, some of the properties along the path of the proposed aligned street are still privately owned. There would have to be discussions between the involved parties, Longo said.
He added that while the meetings on Feb. 12 were for the airport’s advisory committees, public meetings on the master plan update would be held this summer.
“This isn’t the end of the process,” Longo said.
A copy of the Draft Master Plan Update presentation is available on the airport’s website. The update includes other proposals concerning the terminal, runways, maintenance facility and other spaces.