Burlington International Airport, with more than $30 million in federal funds now available, is queuing up major renovations to its terminal, as the airport continues to see increasing passenger volumes post-COVID.
The $34 million in congressionally directed spending was secured by former Sen. Patrick Leahy, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, as part of his final vote in the senate in December. With part of those funds, the airport — or BTV — hopes to build out a new wing of its terminal building and remove outdated infrastructure to accommodate the expected increase in flight passenger traffic through Vermont’s largest airport.
“We’re growing, and we have a responsibility to the public to make sure that we’re growing to meet the demands of this industry and of this region,” Nic Longo, the director of aviation with the airport, said.
With those funds, the airport hopes to remove a substantial portion of the north side of the terminal building, which currently houses four gates, four jet bridges and parking positions specific to United and American Airlines.
That area would then be expanded to better accommodate foot traffic from passengers arriving or departing, or waiting for their flight to board, as well as improved infrastructure for aircraft.
“That really does accomplish two things for us: One is the passenger experience, but two is actually for the aircraft itself, and that’s a big part of these efforts and funding opportunities, to bring those larger planes farther away from our active taxiways and runways because we have additional constraints on the exterior of the building that we need to address right away,” Longo said.
The project is still very much in the design phase and would still need approvals from the Burlington council and administration, and then the South Burlington Development Review Board.
But the new funding comes as the airport rebounds from the COVID-19 — a weird period for the airport, to say the least, when passenger traffic was halted in 2020 and much of 2021.
Longo said the airport then saw a 190 percent increase in passenger travel from 2021 to 2022. Now the airport is just shy of 700,000 outbound passengers, he said, and approximately the same number of inbound passengers.
The airport is at 90 percent of their passenger figures from 2019. TSA officers are screening around 2,200 people a day, according to previous reports.
“Daily passenger volumes at TSA checkpoints at BTV are getting busier every week,” Chuck Woyat, the Transportation Security Administration federal security director for Vermont, said in a release last year.
Since the final quarter of 2022, the airport has added additional flights on existing routes — Newark International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and O’Hare International Airport, for example — and the aircraft sizes, Longo said, are expanding.
There are still smaller planes, with 50 to 75 seats, flying in and out of the airport. But those plans are slowly getting replaced by mainline aircraft — Boeing 737s and Airbus 320s, for example — which have anywhere from 150 to 200 seats on a single plane.
“That’s happening with every single one of our airlines. Delta is bringing in a Boeing 717. United’s bringing in three mainline aircraft every single night, American’s starting a new mainline flight to Philly,” Longo said. “There’s a lot of growth because those regional planes are full. That’s incredible for Burlington, the growth of Burlington and of course the recovery after COVID.”
The airport forecasts hitting its 2019 numbers, “if not more, given all of these forecasted and scheduled changes in the airlines.”
Burlington International Airport this fall completed a $19 million project — another set of funding that Leahy was instrumental in securing — which brought in a new four-lane security checkpoint with screening technology meant to help reduce security wait times and streamline passenger experience.
Efforts to bring a hotel near the site, however, have faltered, after initial hopes of beginning construction in the fall.
Longo says they are “continuing our conversation” with DEW Corporation, the company involved in discussions.
“We continue to have really robust and healthy conversations on what that looks like, where, and how it goes through the process,” he said. “There is the demand for that hotel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.