Gene Richards is no longer head of the Burlington International Airport after Burlington city councilors voted to fire him last week.
The six-hour long termination hearing Sept. 9 arrived as the boiling point to a summer of conflict: a months-long investigation into Richards’ conduct found the former director of aviation had violated city practices and verbally abused employees; an airport union petition called for Richards’ termination; and in late August, Burlington mayor Miro Weinberger asked for Richards’ resignation, which the director denied.
While the airport resides in South Burlington, it is governed by its sister city — a sore spot re-bruised as leaders in both cities have pointed at breakdowns in the handling of the investigation and the subsequent fallout.
Richards was quietly placed on paid administrative leave June 30, nearly three months ago, after an airport employee reported his use of an airport gasoline facility for personal use — 59 times in a six-month period, with no record of what fuel or travel was used for the purpose of work, according to investigator Anita Tinney’s report.
During the investigation, further complaints arose alleging Richards regularly engaged in behavior that employees found “humiliating and offensive, including yelling, screaming, name-calling, and using profanity,” among other things listed in the report.
Burlington City Council President Max Tracy described the city’s governing processes throughout the conflict as “broken” in a statement he read at the hearing.
Had the series of incidents been handled differently, the situation “would have resulted in changes and things that were more positive for everyone,” South Burlington City Council chair Helen Riehle suggested. Riehle also serves as one of five members on the airport commission, but with the facility run by Burlington, the commission acts mainly in an advisory role, she said.
Reexamining airport governance
Perhaps a discussion reexamining how the airport is governed and by whom would offer Burlington some ideas when it comes to oversight of the future airport director, Riehle suggested.
“It seems like something was amiss or lost, I don’t know why. Does that mean we should have a regional governance? I don’t know,” Riehle said.
The commission had no hand in the investigation of complaints against Richards or the decision to fire the director. It primarily reviews airport management decisions and monthly financials, but it doesn’t “really dig in,” Riehle said. Commissioners annually sign off on the aviation director, she explained in an interview before the termination hearing, but in the past, her requests for more cohesive performance reviews went unmet.
She was “taken aback” when she was first asked for her signature without any kind of evaluation.
If Burlington continues to ask the commission to sign a recommendation letter without the feedback she is looking for, she won’t sign it, Riehle said.
While she was not surprised to hear Richards was terminated, Riehle has been questioning the role of the airport commission and wondering if it’s time to reexamine the commission’s purpose.
“I’m not positive how useful the airport commission is, frankly,” Riehle said, adding that leaders make it seem “like the region has input, but not really. That’s just kind of lip service.”
In a statement posted following the hearing, South Burlington city councilor and Chittenden County senator Thomas Chittenden argued that the “public interest demands more voice” in the governance of the airport. All cities and towns near the airport’s vicinity “have a right to be represented,” he wrote, arguing that “shared oversight” would lift some pressure off Burlington and offer neighboring affected communities more say.
As a senator, Chittenden said he will introduce legislative amendments to invite Williston and Winooski to have seats on the airport commission and will call for Burlington to “re-empower the airport commission to have direct oversight and responsibility to manage the next aviation director,” he wrote.
Chittenden said he would also support South Burlington Rep. Maida Townsend’s bill to examine airport governance next session.
“The basic issue, as far as I am concerned, is that airport decisions are made impacting communities and their residents without their having any meaningful ‘say’ in those decisions,” Townsend told The Other Paper. She hopes for some action on the bill, currently in the House Transportation Committee, this January session.
New skies ahead
At the termination hearing Sept. 9, Richards apologized to the crowd of Burlington city councilors, members of the community and airport union members who lined the room wearing matching union shirts.
“I am truly sorry for any offensive behavior. Whatever happens this evening, please know that I have learned from my experience, and I am disappointed in my actions that have cast a negative spotlight on the airport,” Richards said.
The termination hearing was scheduled after Richards refused to resign in late August, following the investigation and Weinberger’s request for his resignation. Burlington city councilors voted 10-1, with one abstention. A two-thirds majority vote by council is needed to remove a city officer or department head, per city charter.
Following the director’s departure, Riehle isn’t sure what the airport commission role is, but she said she will continue to lend her “voice to the city developing, at the very least, a more rigorous and transparent way to allow employees, one, to complain without losing their job, and two, a way that you can address those issues short of firing someone.”
While she does not condone Richards’ behavior, she hopes his contributions to the airport over the years will not be forgotten. “I think we all need to recognize that Gene did do some very good things for the airport. That often gets lost in situations like this.”
Richards is credited with attracting new airlines, adding crucial flights over the years, in addition to overseeing the expansion of the airport’s terminal.
Riehle commended his maintenance of the facility and openness to creative ideas like the current art exhibit “Deconstructing Stigma” installed in the airport, which features local Vermonters raising awareness for suicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.