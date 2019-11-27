The Burlington International Airport will soon receive a $10 million Airport Improvement Program grant, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Elaine L. Chao, announced on Nov. 22.
“This Administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports which will address safer airport operations, fewer airport delays and greater ease of travel for air travelers,” Chao said.
The funds will help expand the Burlington International Airport’s terminal building. The updated terminal will consolidate the concourse and combine two existing TSA checkpoints into one.
The move is expected to help the airport accommodate a growing number of passengers. Enplanements have increased nearly 14% over last year, according to Nic Longo, the airport’s Deputy Director of Aviation.
More importantly, he said, the new terminal will allow the airport to accommodate a higher volume of travelers during peak hours. The current checkpoints can handle about 300 passengers per hour, whereas the new checkpoint will be able to accommodate up to 1,000 passengers per hour, Longo said.
“Total passengers are a huge factor,” he said. “But it’s really those peak hours that are even more of a factor.”
All told, the terminal improvements will cost an estimated $11 million. Longo said the airport should receive grant funds by the end of the next fiscal year, and construction could be completed by late summer or fall of 2021.
“I am beyond ecstatic,” Longo said. Upon hearing the news, he said he raced through the airport congratulating his boss, the staff, his immediate team and Sen. Patrick Leahy’s office.
“[Leahy’s office] helped us really go after this funding and helped so some of this funding would be a higher priority for the Burlington airport,” because of an increase in demand, Longo said.
The grant joins federal money awarded to the airport earlier this fall. In September, Burlington International Airport received a $15.9 million Federal Aviation Administration grant to continue its work creating a parallel taxiway to its main runway. That was the largest grant in the airport’s history, Longo said. Airport Officials say that project will increase operational efficiency and reduce noise levels for residents along Airport Drive. The final phase of construction is set to commence in 2020.