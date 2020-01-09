A temporary bridge connecting South Burlington and Williston along Kimball and Marshall Avenues reopened Tuesday, Jan. 31, at noon.
“I want to give recognition to the state of Vermont, VTrans and their support for an expedited repair,” City Manager Kevin Dorn told The Other Paper.
He thanked South Burlington Director of Public Works Justin Rabidoux for his leadership on the project – which was completed about nine days ahead of schedule.
The temporary bridge replaces another temporary bridge that was deemed unfit for vehicle and pedestrian traffic following erosion from the Halloween storm. That temporary bridge was installed after a Nov. 2017 storm that caused a culvert to fail, damaging the road.
South Burlington and Williston originally planned to replace the culvert in 2021 or 2022. Dorn believes the work can still begin within that timeframe. The old estimate for that project was around $2 million to be split between the bordering municipalities.
Dorn believes the current estimate will remain around the $2 million mark and says some existing materials can be reused. South Burlington and Winooski are currently continuing design work for the culvert.