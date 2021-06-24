A familiar face will take over as South Burlington deputy city manager at the end of the month. City attorney Andrew Bolduc was named to the position after a search that began in April, according to incoming city manager Jessie Baker.

The current leadership team, city manager Kevin Dorn and deputy Tom Hubbard, will retire at the end of the fiscal year June 30.

“I can’t say enough how great this team is. I know we’re looked at around the state and around the region as an all-star in local government,” said Bolduc.

While the job is new to him — Bolduc’s professional experience is primarily as a lawyer with a local firm and as city legal counsel — he is not new to South Burlington. In fact, Bolduc will be able to see his old elementary school, Rick Marcotte Central, from the new offices at City Center where staff will move into later this summer.

This familiarity was one of the reasons he applied for the job, Bolduc said. With a new city manager, a new deputy and a new city hall building, not to mention the ongoing pandemic recovery efforts, Bolduc hopes to offer some continuity as this tidal wave of change crests — and soon crashes.

“Providing some continuity to make this as smooth of a transition as possible was a given to me,” he said.

Bolduc was born and raised in South Burlington, attended local schools, played in local rec programs as a kid, and went to St. Michael’s College not too far off in Colchester where he graduated with a degree in economics.

After completing his law degree at Vermont Law School, Bolduc secured a job with Burlington firm, McNeil, Leddy & Sheahan, where he represented various municipalities, school districts and other quasi-judicial entities. While he’s worked for the last four and a half years as an attorney for the city, Bolduc said his interests have always centered around community.

“It’s sort of been a dream come true to be able to serve my childhood community,” he said. “I wouldn’t say per se that this is something I envisioned myself doing when I was an econ major at St. Mike’s, but being involved in the community and being able to enhance and advocate for our neighbors is certainly something I’ve always wanted to be engaged in.”

This experience working with local governments, including as South Burlington legal counsel, has prepared him for working with the various stakeholders in town.

“There’s no challenge you can’t overcome as long as you have the right people in the room. I think that’s something I’ve learned as an attorney in the hundreds of negotiations I’ve done over the years,” Bolduc said. “That ability to listen and empathize with the other side, and to respectfully present your own side to find consensus.”

What does Bolduc look forward to in his new role as deputy?

“This is a very vibrant city,” he said. Some of his priorities focus on making sure South Burlington is a place “where we can work and play, and live safely, sustainably and affordably.”

Hubbard, a veteran of South Burlington city government for 42 years with eight as deputy city manager, is a tough act to follow, said Bolduc. He first met Hubbard at eight years old as a participant in the city recreation programs.

“There’s no way that anyone can replace Tom Hubbard,” said Bolduc. “We’ll be feeling the impact of his work for decades.”

He has been working closely with Hubbard on the transition of the budget and other financially related issues, according to Hubbard, who described his work with Bolduc over the last few years as “rewarding.”

“I’m excited for him to be taking this next step in his career as the incoming deputy city manager!” Hubbard wrote in an email. “I feel confident that with Jessie Baker and Andrew stepping into their new roles that the city is being left in good, capable hands.”

The application process for deputy city manager began April 1 with 26 candidates, narrowed down to six finalists, according to Baker, who officially came on board in June. A team of department heads joined Baker in interviewing applicants, which she called “a very competitive process.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Andrew in this capacity as he has extensive knowledge of the functions and operations of the city of South Burlington. He is a logical, clear and creative thinker, and he values ensuring that all receive equitable services from the city,” Baker wrote in a statement.