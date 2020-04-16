With the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order extended to May 15, the South Burlington School Board is eyeing a late May budget vote.
During its April 13 meeting, the school board held off once more on adopting and warning a new budget proposal.
Following the advice of the Secretary of State’s Office, City Clerk and the district’s legal counsel, board members are now considering a May 28 budget vote. The board would have adequate time to approve and warn a budget at its April 29 meeting for a late May vote, board clerk Bridget Burkhardt said.
Delaying the vote until May 28 would place it after the current stay home order ends. The delay could also allow the board to gather more information and potentially make some progress on its contract negotiations, board member Martin LaLonde said.
There are 18 districts statewide without approved FY21 budgets, Superintendent David Young said. Nine of those districts have not yet held a vote, and the others had earlier proposals defeated at the ballot, he said.
During the April 13 meeting, Young presented the board with the same budget proposal that was discussed at length during its April 6 meeting. That draft proposal represents a 3.8% budget increase over FY20 that would result in an estimated 5.91% tax rate increase. For the owner of a $336,110 home the tax impact would be an additional $319 per year. For the owner of a $231,356 condo the tax impact would be an additional $219 per year.
The draft budget proposal includes some “A level” reductions, which are those cuts that most directly impact the student experience, according to administrators. Those reductions impact the middle school library support program, and at the high school: football, health, business and visual arts programming. The Other Paper outlined these and other reductions in its April 9 edition. A full outline of the April 6 draft budget proposal is available on the district’s website.
Should a May 28 vote occur and be voted down, the district would have time to warn a third budget vote in June, according to Young.