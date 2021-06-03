The shared use path on Allen Road will likely break ground soon, following South Burlington City Council approval and bid award to Courtland Construction. Councilors wavered in their stance earlier in May, since the path will replace the right turn lane on Allen Road, but voted to approve the bid at a special followup meeting May 25.
The project will eliminate the exclusive right turn lane southbound from Spear Street to Allen Road, providing an extra 12 feet or so to shorten the crossing distance and increase pedestrian safety, according to public works director Justin Rabidoux.
Councilor Tim Barritt initially shared concerns about the traffic impact should the turn lane be lost in favor of the path, at a May 17 meeting, suggesting the city already has too few right turn lanes.
“The traffic volume projections that were commonly being used in the early 2000s have just not been materialized,” said Rabidoux, explaining part of the reasoning behind replacing the lane. “If that intersection were designed today, it would not meet the warrants based on current volumes for that right turn lane.”
At the special meeting May 25, councilor Tom Chittenden asked if the scrapped turn lane might negatively affect future development in the area.
Rabidoux explained that the intersection and location has “adequate capacity” moving forward in terms of handling additional development.
“It’s probably never such a knife’s edge that the presence or the absence of a right turn lane for example, would make or break an application,” he added. “I don’t think we’re jeopardizing ourselves from any planned future development that I’m aware of in the area.”
The land is also in the city’s right of way, so theoretically, the city could choose to return it to a right turn lane in the future. Councilor Matt Cota, who previously served as chair of the development review board, emphasized this as well in lending his support for bid approval.
“We do have the ability should we ever need it back to reclaim that and rebuild, should a developer wish to develop some other parcel near there,” said Cota.
Councilor Meaghan Emery moved to approve the bid, triggering a unanimous vote of approval for city manager Kevin Dorn to negotiate the contract with Courtland Construction.
