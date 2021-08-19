South Burlington residents Diti and Hemen Shah were shocked after they appealed their home’s reappraised value earlier this summer and received, not a decrease or a denial, but an even higher price tag. Originally valued at $370,400, their house jumped to over $550,000.
The Shahs are one of close to 90 appellants disputing their property value for the second time following South Burlington’s mass appraisal, which concluded in early summer and saw the grand list jump $9.45 million compared to last year. Residential property values increased by an average of 27 percent and condos jumped an average 17 percent.
While the tax rates and grand list for South Burlington were set in July after the appeal process ended, property owners had the opportunity to appeal again to the city’s board of civil authority — a process city clerk Donna Kinville described as “long and complicated” and “a juggling act.”
Taxpayers won’t feel an impact this year if values change, said Kinville. But the impact might show its head in next year’s budget and in future education funding, since the grand list factors into the funding formula.
Based on a typical meeting, including the cost of mailing notices and paying board members a minimum wage, the appeal process could cost approximately $7,300, give or take. The budget largely comes out of the state’s allotted reappraisal fund but if property values change significantly following this appeal process, that money must come out of another pot.
“It’s a costly process,” Kinville said.
“Now, $1,000 probably would not affect anybody but if there’s a significant amount of reduction ... then that could have a significant impact on both state and education funding,” said Peter Taylor, former chair of the board of civil authority who retired earlier this year after many years as a justice of the peace.
“It takes a tremendous amount of time on the board’s part to go through all of this stuff,” he added.
Kinville serves as one of the 21 elected members on the board, also composed of justices of the peace and city council. Some of their other duties include performing civil marriages, acting as notaries and running elections.
Vermont municipalities are required by state law to reappraise properties when the common level of appraisal sinks below 85 or climbs above 115 percent.
In 2019, South Burlington’s common level of appraisal dropped to 86.1 percent, meaning that houses were selling for more than what they’re currently valued at on the grand list. Recalibrating the common level of appraisal is based on a three-year average, and updates property values to reflect market prices.
South Burlington kicked off its recent reappraisal in September 2019, studying about three years’ worth of property sales, and wrapped up the process in June.
Tyler Technologies, the company conducting the reappraisal, received 494 grievances from residential and condo owners, and 203 from commercial property owners. At almost 90, there are more appeals before the board of civil authority this year than in the last appraisal in 2006, Kinville said.
“That’s large. I think that’s much larger than we had the last time,” Taylor said. “This will take a lot of time. There’s an economic impact on the city for each appeal. It’s a check and balance on the city to make sure that the public knows that what you’re being assessed at is done accurately. It’s just part of having a transparent and open system.”
The appeal process begins with a letter to appellants, followed by a hearing, site inspection, board deliberation and a decision. The board has 30 days after the hearing to reconvene on the inspection report and hear additional evidence before coming to a decision.
For Kinville, one of the most important things for folks to know as they appeal is that the burden is on appellants to prove the city wrong.
“What’s important for people to understand is that they need to defend their value. The city is proven to be correct unless they can prove that they’re not,” she said. To prepare for a hearing, she suggested doing research and bringing in proof like lister cards or nearby sales to present in their defense.
At the Shah’s hearing last week, they cited discrepancies on the lister card and lower values of comparable houses in the neighborhood as reasons why their value is incorrect. Other appellants who also had hearings brought photos of their house, showed analyses of other appraised homes and research on other local sales.
“We’re like a jury or judge; we can’t go looking for data. We can only work on what’s presented to us,” Kinville said.
Should property owners still feel dissatisfied with their appraised value, they can come back next spring to discuss it with Martha Lyons, director of assessment and tax collection. That also goes for folks who missed the appeal deadlines for this year, said Kinville.
“This is not the end. Just because you may get stuck with a little bit of a higher tax bill this year, doesn’t mean you can’t appeal your value next year. It’s not one and done. You always have the ability to come in every year in the spring and discuss your value with the assessor,” she said.
Lyons presented her report of the appraisal results at a city council meeting Tuesday night, after press time.
