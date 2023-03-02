The city of South Burlington has approved a new three-year contract with its city manager, Jessie Baker, who was first brought on in 2021.
Approved by the city council on Feb. 21, Baker’s new employment contract keeps Baker at the helm of the city’s administration through June 30, 2026. By the end of her contract, Baker will be earning a $169,623 salary as city manager.
“I am honored to continue to serve the city of South Burlington,” she said. “This is an amazing community with high caliber professional staff, active and engaged community volunteers, and elected officials dedicated to what is in the best interest of all residents.”
Per her new employment agreement, Baker will earn a 12 percent raise in the first year of her contract beginning July 1 of this year and ending in June 2024 — bumping her salary up to $155,332, according to her new employment agreement. The next two years, she will get a 5 and 4 percent raise for each of the respective years — earning $163,099 in fiscal year 2025 and $169,623 in fiscal year 2026.
Prior to the city council’s approval, Baker had undergone four evaluations by various city stakeholders evaluating her job performance since she first came onboard in June 2021.
“To put it simply, all of the evaluations were really outstanding,” city council chair Helen Riehle said. “I’m sure no one is surprised about that.”
The council’s vote was not unanimous, however. Councilor Meghan Emery voted no, “not because I don’t think Jessie is terrific and not because I don’t agree with the sentiment, but I find 12 percent to be much too high.”
“I don’t agree with this additional pay,” she said, referring to her contracted raise in fiscal year 2024. “I fully support Jessie’s position as city manager — I think she’s doing an excellent job. I just find 12 percent to be much too high.”
The council ultimately voted 3-1 in approval, with Emery voting no, and councilors Matt Cota, Tim Barritt and Riehle voting in favor of the contract. City councilor and state Sen. Thomas Chittenden was absent from the meeting.
Baker first joined the city administration after South Burlington’s city manager of eight years, Kevin Dorn, retired — leaving her post as city manager of Winooski, where she served for four years, and becoming South Burlington’s first female city manager.
She had previously worked as the assistant city manager in Montpelier and worked for the Vermont Department of Health. Prior to her tenure in Vermont, Baker held a few municipal positions in Somerville, Mass.
Baker is a Waterbury Center native and attended Harwood Union High School, and then later Columbia University. She earned a master’s degree from Tufts University before completing executive education through the John F. Kennedy School for Government at Harvard University.
Over the next three years, Baker said she will focus on the supporting the council as it works to adopt a comprehensive plan for the city, while ensuring the city provides “excellent municipal services including public safety, public infrastructure and community services that focus on holding the community’s trust and ensuring that all have access to their local government.”
She will also continue working “toward the realization of City Center and the city’s decades-long vision of having a downtown.”
“With so many exciting things going on in South Burlington — the development of City Center, the writing of a new Comprehensive Plan, the commitment to addressing the impacts of climate change head on, to name only a few — each day is interesting and exciting,” she said.
