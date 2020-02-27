Location, location, location. Poised smack dab in the middle of the Chittenden County corridor of Interstate 89, South Burlington will play an essential role in Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission’s (CCRPC) Envision Interstate-89 2050 study. In a presentation to city councilors, CCRPC Executive Director Charlie Baker said the commission hopes the city will weigh in on the study, including input on potential interchange additions.
“The reason I’m in front of this City Council and no other city council or selectboard is, newsflash, you’re at the epicenter of 89 in Chittenden County,” Baker told councilors on Tuesday, Feb. 18. “I’m hoping it turns into our 89 study rather than my 89 study.”
The Chittenden County Interstate 89 2050 Study is a regional effort to create a long-term plan for accommodating changing traffic patterns along the 37 miles of highway that cut through the county.
The study began in June 2019 and is anticipated to be completed by November 2021. It will examine existing road conditions, develop a vision and goals for 2050 and create several alternative solutions to address those goals, according to CCRPC Project Manager Eleni Churchill. In addition, it will assess the environmental and financial implications of proposed alternatives and take a look at bike and pedestrian routes near I-89.
Recent traffic volume studies have shown that if current patterns continue, the interstate will be at capacity between Exits 14 and 15 within the next 30 years, Churchill said. She added that roads would come to a standstill during peak traffic hours.
Population growth is anticipated to reach 14% by 2050, and employment is forecasted to grow 35%.
“If the trend of people not being able to find housing that’s affordable in Chittenden County continues, and they have to go to surrounding counties to find housing they can afford, then they’re commuting in adding to the traffic issues for sure,” Baker said.
But, he added, CCRPC is not entering the study with preconceived notions. The commission is hosting a series of community forums to hear from the community about their thoughts and ideas on the interstate corridor.
And the commission is investigating bike and pedestrian infrastructure across the county, as well as investments in electric fleet vehicles and densifying development to encourage more pedestrians, cyclists and public transportation ridership.
“There’s a lot of alignment between what you’re talking about and what we’re talking about in our regional plan,” Baker told the council. “Only if behavior doesn’t shift … as a last resort we could look at capacity expansion.”
Some of that capacity expansion could directly impact South Burlington. In the past, the commission has examined widening the segment of I-89 between Exits 14 and 15, as well as adding an interchange – either 14N near the solar fields and Airport Parkway, or 12B near Hinesburg Road. Another potential proposal could include work on Exit 13 to allow traffic to move in all directions.
“The question that we’re going to get at is what to do with Exit 14,” Baker said. Those proposals could include signage and safety improvements at Exit 14.
“There are no preconceived notions about what will happen,” Baker said of the study. “We’re opening this public process up in a very earnest way to work it out together over the next year and a half.”
The next phase of the 2050 study is to evaluate those interchange options, Baker said. He added the commission hopes to further discuss the potential highway proposals with the council during its meetings this spring or summer.
“It’s pretty critical that the city weigh in on this process, this evaluation, and help us get to the right answer,” Baker said. “There’s a lot of options and possibilities here from doing nothing to doing something very expensive.”
He wanted to ensure the commission was answering city officials’ and residents’ questions about the study as well as collecting feedback.
“Ultimately, I think for all of our sakes, we’d be asking the city council to get to a vote at some point,” Baker said. “There are major implications for the city of South Burlington here ... the city needs to be an integral part of deciding what happens.”
“Talking, again, with VTrans, it was very clear to me that without South Burlington being part of the decision-making there won’t be a decision,” he continued.
Residents, councilors jump in
City Councilors as well as some residents were quick to jump into the discussion, asking questions and offering insight into existing conditions along I-89 as well as what its future could hold.
“It will impact us greatly,” said Council Chair Helen Riehle. “So we do want to be part of the conversation, mostly decision-making, in terms of what the recommendations are, because they will impact us.”
Residents John Dinklage and Peter Taylor came forward to voice their support of an additional interchange or added capacity.
“Over the years this council has given conflicting, contradictory direction to CCRPC and the MPO [Metropolitan Planning Organization – once separate from CCRPC] and this has significantly impeded the planning and ability to move forward with long-term strategic planning,” Dinklage said. “I urge you to clearly, unequivocally and formally support the construction of 12B.”
Resident Rosanne Greco said the city and commission need to consider future commuter patterns. She cited the rise of telecommuters among changes that could decrease the number of cars on the interstate.
“This is planning for where we are now,” Greco said of proposals to add capacity or interchanges. “This is not thinking about where we are in the future.”
She added that if the agency of transportation is currently spending 70% of its funds to maintain existing roads, additional lanes or interchanges could pose a financial challenge.
“Look at the beltways around major cities, they’ve expanded and expanded and expanded and expanded, and has it improved traffic at all? It has not, it has only gotten worse,” Greco said. “Consider the environment, consider peoples’ lives.”
Greco encouraged councilors and the commission to invite residents of neighborhoods near where the potential interstate additions could one day be located to conversations about the interstate study.
Councilor Meaghan Emery questioned whether CCRPC could collect and analyze data on commuters’ origins and destinations.
“With regard to mixed-use development, it’s really important to know where these jobs are and where people are traveling from, and where, ideally, they would be living in order to get the cars off the road,” she said.
The largest commuter direction along the interstate is from Franklin County to Chittenden County, Baker said. He added the commission could obtain data on origins and destinations.
Council Chair Helen Riehle inquired if noise walls would also be a part of the conversation around potential additions to the interstate.
Baker said now was the time to voice those ideas. He later told The Other Paper the study would examine that suggestion.
Emery also asked if the commission had considered what the limits were of building out Chittenden County. She spoke to the merits of having job centers in multiple areas versus one metropolis.
“Looking at developing Franklin County might be a good solution too,” Emery said. “I think that there is real wisdom in having those employment centers scattered throughout where people live.”
Councilor David Kaufman shared that a group of his UVM students had recently visited the regional planning commission to learn more about the study.
“The students weren’t very enthusiastic about adding lanes, interchanges, pavement, they were more all about alternative forms of transportation,” Kaufman said. “As you work through all this I think we have to keep a very keen eye on how do we reduce vehicles … and ways to move bicycles and people more safely.”
Baker said part of the commission’s work was to set up a dynamic system that could respond to changes in transportation patterns, so as to avoid unnecessary investments. But he added the real method of getting people out of cars was to focus on densification, and creating walkable, bikeable towns and cities.
“I think we’ve bought into that,” Riehle said.
She added the council would be interested in being a part of the commission’s conversation early on, and that the planning commission should likewise be involved in discussions.
Next Steps
The next public forum will be held in Winooski City Hall at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11. Residents from Winooski and surrounding communities are invited to attend. The regional planning commission also has an online survey for the public to weigh-in.
After the March 11 forum Baker said the commission will seek “South Burlington engagement around the interchange.” Including meetings with South Burlington City Councilors and the Planning Commission. Once alternatives are narrowed down, additional public forums will be held, he said.
The commission hopes to identify a solution that addresses as many of the study’s goals as possible by fall of 2021, Baker said.