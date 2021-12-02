Two proposed apartment buildings could bring 94 new units, as many as 79 of them affordable units, to Kennedy Drive in South Burlington, but the development review board seemed less than enthused when the developers presented an overhauled version of their initial design.
While the applicants and board members seemed to find some common ground by the end of a public hearing on the project Nov. 16, the final application is far from what board members expected; it has a lot to work on to survive the review process before developers break ground.
The application from O’Brien Brothers and Summit Properties is the next phase of their previously approved master plan to build a total of 458 dwelling units and up to 45,000 square feet of office space. This phase includes two four-story buildings, and the construction of two city streets at 255 Kennedy Drive.
The project received master plan approval in 2016, but the preliminary design for the multi-family mixed use portion of the project was approved in 2020. The prior phase of building approved 118 single- and two-family homes.
An in-house gym, laundry, work-at-home lounge space with a computer, storage lockers, a free above ground parking lot and an underground lot for a fee, would all be included in the two proposed buildings.
Incorporating units with market rate spaces for a “deeper affordability than they otherwise would” due to the financing is one of the main focuses, according to the application. While the applicants at the hearing, Andrew Gil with O’Brien Brothers and Tom Getz with Green Mountain Development Group, said they hope to include 79 affordable units between the two buildings, that depends on the availability of funding.
Development review planner Marla Keene noted the applicants hadn’t incorporated “a whole list” of things in the staff report in their final application, pointing to a lack of a front-facing lobby entrance, changed aesthetic features and building height, among other things.
“Why should we not just reject it?” added member Frank Kochman, not shying away from criticism at the final hearing. “I mean, you come in with, basically, a new proposal that contravenes the decision already made in the preliminary approval.”
Getz explained that the changes from their preliminary application were made in response to staff comments — not “without thinking them through.” And while they’re open to revision and working together, they noted requirements from the Vermont Housing Finance Agency add another layer onto already stringent local and state regulations. On top of that, they need building permits to secure funding.
Funding application deadlines are approaching in the new year, and if they’re not able to show that the project is ready to proceed, the plan will be pushed back another year, Getz said.
“I understand you’re trying to thread a needle through a whole bunch of requirements,” said chair Dawn Philibert. “So, this is difficult, but we’re faced with having to look at a project that’s substantially changed.”
After over an hour, the board recessed the hearing until Tuesday, Jan. 4, when they’ll resume digesting staff comments and discuss next steps.
