At least one disgruntled neighbor in South Burlington that has threatened lawsuits over the city’s new development regulations is resting easier. A brief amendment, approved by city councilors last week after an executive session with legal counsel, calls out the University of Vermont as one of a few exceptions per state statute to encroaching aspects of the city’s proposed regulations.
Nothing has really changed, however.
The amendment doesn’t add anything new; it restates a state statute that exempts entities like state- or community-owned and operated facilities, public and private schools, churches, hospitals, regional solid waste management facilities and hazardous waste management facilities from certain municipal bylaws.
“This addition provides the belt and suspenders and second pair of suspenders assurance requested by UVM that these amendments, and all development review of UVM or other public entity projects brought under these amendments, are subject to these statutory limitations,” assistant city manager Andrew Bolduc explained. But the statute would apply with or without the amendment.
The statute does not affect the development review board process, meaning design aspects like building height, setbacks, off-street parking and noise, among other things, are still reviewed by the local board.
The amendment, which all city councilors approved except for Tim Barritt, comes after a year of planning commission public hearings where representatives from the university have spoken up with concerns for how new environmental protections would outlaw large swaths of their property to development.
Last May, Austin Hart, a lawyer speaking for the University of Vermont, expressed concerns with how the proposed regulations would choke the university’s ability to carry out its campus master plan.
“The university is counting on being able to develop (those lands) at some point not yet defined for its academic or residential purposes,” he said. “That’s different from a public land.”
The amendment that most affects the university is the new definition of habitat blocks, which disallow almost any kind of development, university officials have reiterated throughout last year. A total of 181 acres owned by the university would largely be covered in habitat blocks under the draft regulations, Hart added.
In a September letter to the South Burlington planning commission, Andrew MacIlwaine, another lawyer representing the university, reiterated the school’s concerns with aspects of the proposed environmental protection standards, specifically habitat blocks and connectors.
The amendments would “permanently deprive the university’s use of the land,” he said, and if left unattended, would leave the university “grounds for legal action.”
The university is one of the largest landowners in South Burlington, with its 459-acre South Campus containing the East Woods Natural Area, the Miller Research Farm and Blasberg Horticulture Research Center; a portion of the 66-acre Centennial Woods Natural Area, which straddles the line between Burlington and South Burlington; as well as numerous medical buildings along Kennedy Drive.
The university’s 2006 campus master plan paints a bucolic picture of the South Campus, filled with pasture lands roaming with a small dairy herd, a horse barn, teaching labs and forested swaths where students study ornamental trees. Most of the land is zoned under the old regulations as institutional and agricultural, which caps lots sizes at a 10-acre minimum and requires buffers from adjacent residential districts.
Some of the land is zoned for residential development, encouraging low-density single-family homes and some moderate-density housing, and the rest is in the interstate highway overlay district that generally allows agriculture activities and rec paths, but prohibits building structures.
As far as future development goes, the university is set to finish work on its master plan this spring and hasn’t released any details on what that development in South Burlington might look like. But in the 2006 master plan, “land banks” in the Martin, Whittlesey and Von Turkovich tracts, and both east and west Wheelock tracts, all hugging the corner of Spear and Swift streets, have been identified for potential mixed use residential and academic development.
City councilor Thomas Chittenden, who also works as a professor at the university, has called for changes to the land development regulations to address the college’s and other landowners’ concerns.
In a December opinion-editorial in The Other Paper, Chittenden reiterated his concerns ahead of the city council’s public hearings on the proposed regulations.
“The city council has received clear warnings from landowners that they do not support these proposed habitat block regulations and that they will pursue all legal remedies should the council approve these rules,” he wrote. “These regulations would make it harder for the university to be a partner with municipalities working to alleviate the regional housing crunch. I am advocating for us to find revised language that addresses their concerns and honors their centuries of expert land stewardship in the public interest to keep them as a collaborative partner with city leadership.”
Now with the amendment in writing, he feels a little relieved to be on good terms again with the university, but he also hopes residents know he’s not advocating for large landowners, but for the South Burlington community.
“It’s easy to cast me as in the pocket of developers, but I’m not. Developers have rights and we have received seven letters from their lawyers saying that their rights are being violated with these land development regulations. I’m trying to find a balance,” Chittenden said.
Bolduc added that the amendment is the result of informal settlement discussions between the city and the university, following litigation threats should the regulations be adopted in their current form.
“UVM is supportive of this amendment and as a result, the city has received assurance that at this time, UVM will not legally challenge the proposed amendments to the land development regulations if approved,” Bolduc said.
A representative for the University of Vermont declined to comment.
