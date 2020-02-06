The Burlington International Airport’s parking garage outperformed budgeted totals by about $130,000, according to airport director Gene Richards.
“We budget very conservatively and based on history,” Richards said. “When we do better, we reinvest into different aspects of the airport that need to be brought up to date.”
The surplus will likely be used to fund deferred maintenance projects.
Another $58,000, saved from customer facility charges dating back to 2012, will likely be used to hire a manger for the airport’s Quick Turnaround operations. Those fees must be used for rental car related operations. The quick turnaround is the airport’s car fueling, cleaning and maintenance space for rental vehicles.
“It’s basically a prep area to make sure when the vehicle comes in, it’s able to go out looking brand new,” Richards said.
The customer facility charges total about $4 per car per day. The charges were last used to help fund the airport’s $6 million car wash.
Both projects must be okayed by the Burlington finance board and City Council. But Richards is confident they will be approved.
“I would probably say we are good to go,” Richards said. “We don’t use any of Burlington’s tax dollars on any of our operations.”