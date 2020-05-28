South Burlington administrators will take a salary freeze for the 2020-21 school year.
The school board ratified this decision after administrators brought the proposal forward during contract negotiations.
“I definitely appreciate, very much so, the administrators being willing to agree to this, they understand the situation that we are in, statewide, with the COVID-19 pandemic,” board member Martin LaLonde said.
The terms of the contract include:
• Extending existing contract terms for one year
• Administrators remaining at their current pay level for the 2020-21 school year
• The board and administrators meeting as a study committee to determine how the statewide health insurance benefit mandated by Act 11 of 2018 will be incorporated into the agreement.
The school board ratified the contract in a split 4-1 vote, with chair Elizabeth Fitzgerald as the “no.”
“I do have many concerns that we’re committing to a contract that doesn’t really address the issue now and in essence puts it into the study committee phase with the hope of implementing something that addresses it by the time that the statewide agreement is put into play,” Fitzgerald said of the health insurance term.
In years past, administrators have been given funds to purchase their own health care plans. Under the statewide health insurance benefit mandate districts will likely be required to offer administrators a health insurance plan and cover 80% of premiums.
LaLonde said both administrators and the board understood that with Act 11 taking effect the district would have to resolve the health insurance benefit. The board wants to avoid a “double dipping” scenario in which administrators would be paid enough to purchase their own health insurance plans, but then because of possible changes to the state mandate, that the district would be mandated to offer them a district sponsored plan.
Should voters pass the district’s budget proposal on May 28, there would be a savings between the budget amount for administrators’ expenses and the agreed to salary-freeze. Following state law, any savings realized following the 2020-21 school year would be audited the following year and then incorporated into the FY23 budget.
Administrators began negotiations about a week or two before the board ratified the contract at its May 20 meeting, said Patrick Burke, South Burlington High School Principal and an administrative representative.
The administrators’ union includes the five district principals, two assistant high school principals, one middle school assistant principal and the activities director.
Administrators said if taking a pay freeze could help create some certainty about the following year’s administrative expenses, it would be “one less thing for the board to worry about,” according to Burke.
The South Burlington Educators’ Association and the union for paraprofessionals and support staff are still negotiating with the board.