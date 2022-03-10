When someone buys a home, usually they put their life savings into it, said James Dumont. He’s a lawyer for 13 neighbors in South Burlington and its sister city who have been fighting the relocation of Higher Ground to the Burton campus in Burlington, in the hopes their neighborhood won’t become another in South Burlington tormented by excessive noise.
Those on the music side celebrated a victory in January after a state environmental commission of the natural resources board granted Burton an Act 250 permit for redevelopment of the space, which the company hopes to transform into an entertainment hub. Dumont’s motion to reconsider was denied by the commission in early March, but he plans to file an appeal, which will put Higher Ground’s permit on hold and send the case to the environmental division of Vermont Superior Court.
As Vermonters familiar with Act 250 know, there’s a good chance that won’t wrap up anytime soon.
The Burlington development review board first heard the proposal to relocate Higher Ground from its South Burlington home on Williston Road to the Burton campus on Queen City Park Road, which straddles city boundaries, in July 2020.
Much of Burton’s plan to create an entertainment hub in Burlington’s artsy south end, anchored by Higher Ground, remains the same: with zoning changed from industrial to mixed commercial, they plan to build an 11,560-square-foot performing arts center flanked by an outdoor plaza, food court, indoor skate park and more. The new venue would allow larger capacity, with crowds reaching 1,500 — that’s about 400 more than can fit into Higher Ground’s current South Burlington home.
At the time, senior vice president of Burton, Justin Worthley, described the project as “a vibrant community resource” that would offer a gathering space for not just music, but community events, private events and city meetings.
While the review process tacked on numerous conditions involving traffic control, a ban on tailgating before and after events, and some noise mitigation, the Queen City Park neighbors didn’t think it was enough.
Dumont, who also represented some South Burlington residents fighting the National Guard’s F-35 planes, which have rocked the Chamberlin neighborhood, noted that this isn’t a “not in my backyard” kind of reaction.
“We don’t realize how important noises or sounds are in our life,” Dumont said. “These are modest, middle-income homes; the type of housing we need so much more of in Vermont. Imagine you bought a home in an area zoned as residential, you put your life savings into it, and yet you’ll be woken up at 1 in the morning four, five days a week.”
He said he proposed time limits that would close Higher Ground at 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends and a cap on ticket sales but the district commission didn’t bite. He’s also questioned the amount of parking planned for the new venue, which he argued could push overflow onto residential streets.
“We think this needs to be taken care of before the permit is issued,” Dumont said. “If you have 1,500 people in a parking lot going out of a concert with loud music, alcohol and retail marijuana will soon be available — it’s going to be hell.”
The appeal would delay issuance of the Act 250 permit until the parties are ready to head to court, where Higher Ground will have to present its arguments again as to why it should be granted a permit. If a superior court judge grants the permit, it will supersede the permit granted by the district commission, which is sort of a “placeholder” for now, Dumont said.
In 2020 when Burton won development review board approval, co-owner of Higher Ground Alex Crothers told The Other Paper that the review process was extensive and that their intention is not to build a project “in a way that’s going to create an adverse impact on the neighborhood.” But the permitting process is long, costly and time consuming; something that takes over two years in Vermont and a fraction of the time in other states, he said.
As far as traffic impacts go, the district commission’s decision notes a traffic impact study and analyses were already conducted, the project will include traffic demand management and will pay impact fees, 30 bicycle parking spaces will be included, and the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission is exploring pedestrian infrastructure improvements in the area.
The commission also addressed the neighbors’ concerns regarding noise impacts, writing that “the sound of a car horn honking is not unique to the proposed project,” and that evidence shows that “noise generated by the operation of the project falls under the World Health Organization threshold guidelines for both annoyance and sleep disturbance.”
Dumont has 30 days from the commission’s decision March 3 to file an appeal, after which a status conference will take place to discuss the timeline moving forward.
Higher Ground and Burton officials did not respond to requests for comment.
