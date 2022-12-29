What a long wait it was for South Burlington’s resident pooches.
“A new dog park at Wheeler Nature Park in South Burlington is coming soon, according to a sign at the park entrance erected nearly a year ago,” The Other Paper wrote in September 2021. It would take another 14 months before the hotly anticipated dog park would open.
But, at long last, the gates opened in November for town dogs to run and romp on the idyllic site at Wheeler Nature Park.
Despite already having a dog park in Farrell Park, the new site provided town residents with a larger space for their pups to get some energy out.
“All the work that so many people put in to making that happen, and all the staff, it’s just wonderful to see dogs running free,” said Matt Cota, South Burlington council member and the liaison to the Committee on Common Areas for Dogs. “For those people — and there are many of you, including myself — who don’t have a yard, this is the only place where our dogs can run without a leash, so it’s just wonderful to see that.”
As residents are painfully aware, however, the process of opening was a bit more drawn out than expected.
A 2-acre park was first approved for the Wheeler property off Dorset Street by the development review board late last year, but, due to certain features of the terrain like a hard rock ledge and a large tree, the park ended up getting cut down to half of the expected size — another saga in the unusual number of setbacks the park had experienced since its inception several years ago.
The city council first earmarked $35,000 for the park in the 2019 capital improvement plan, but it wasn’t until 2021 that concrete plans got rolling.
This year’s troubles meant the seemingly completed park sat uninhabited for several months. Meanwhile, over in Farrell Park, complaints have been levied that the town is effectively ignoring the “poor stepchild,” as resident Dan Albrecht described it, as mud and drainage problems persist.
Since at least 2020, according to records of meetings for the committee on common areas for dogs (formerly known as the Dog Park Committee), discussions about improvements have been ongoing.
Betty Milizia, the chair of the committee for on common areas for dogs, said it’s her committee’s goal to continue to make improvements to Farrell Park, as well as try and “make sure all our public spaces have some level of accommodation for dogs.”
Whichever park they end up at, it’s unlikely the dogs are doing much complaining.
As dog owners know, the more space for the pups to run, the better. A tired dog means a happy parent.
