Tensions between South Burlington and Burlington this year opened old wounds, as the two cities grappled over a rezoning request from the Burlington International Airport, which is on South Burlington soil but owned and managed by Burlington.
The 942-acre international hub serves more than a million passengers a year and houses the Vermont Air National Guard and other businesses crucial to the state economy.
But its strain on residents in Winooski and in South Burlington — specifically in South Burlington’s Chamberlin neighborhood — set the stage for months of conflict.
After months of meetings and discussion by the city airport rezoning task force, formed in December 2021, the body in April unanimously decided against the Burlington International Airport’s request to rezone 11 acres of airport-owned land from residential to aviation use.
The task force argued that the neighborhood had already suffered enough from F-35 noise, the removal of hundreds of homes, the loss of critical affordable housing and the disintegration of its community.
“The city does not have the authority to regulate noise generated by aircraft operations. The city does have the authority to not allow BIA to expand airport uses beyond the limits established by the current zoning map,” task force consultant Brandy Saxton wrote on behalf of the members.
Those 11 acres off Kirby Road Extension were once dotted with houses that were demolished under a noise mitigation program in the early 2000s. It is now a small undeveloped park where residents often walk their dogs, picnic, and cross-country ski.
More than 250 people signed a petition against the request, which the group created and took door to door around Chamberlin — one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city.
“We in South Burlington have been sort of the stepchildren to the airport for years now. So, I hope this is a start in defending South Burlington,” Paul Engels, a member of the airport rezoning task force who also serves on the planning commission, said in March.
“I just see the injustice of this, and I don’t expect my tenants to get involved and go to meetings. They’re raising their families, they’re working hard, and I feel like someone needs to step up and do something about this important moral issue,” Adams told The Other Paper in March.
“I heard you. I heard you loud and clear,” the director of aviation at the Burlington International Airport, Nic Longo, said at the time. “We have a responsibility to make sure that we are a good neighbor... We are growing. That’s a really good thing. But we can grow respectfully with the neighborhood’s thoughts, and certainly their expertise. They live here, they see everything that we don’t necessarily see.”
A noise pilot program started by Burlington Airport began in August to help decrease the amount of sound seeping into homes most affected by the airport and the Air National Guard’s F-35 jets.
Only eight homes were included in the initial pilot, which started with public outreach last December, but Longo said previously that more grant funding will eventually beef up the program to include as many as 100 homes a year.
