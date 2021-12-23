In the last 10 years, South Burlington’s population boomed with over 2,000 new residents, according to the U.S. Census published last August. But while more people will likely mean a fifth representative in the Statehouse, that influx of bodies has compounded the city’s ongoing housing crisis and could signal change in education property taxes.
Another factor living rent-free in many residents’ heads that will likely have ripple effects on the housing crisis is the city-wide property reappraisal, which saw values jump close to 30 percent.
Chittenden County as a whole grew roughly 7 percent, but South Burlington’s population spurt was among the highest compared to its neighbors. While the city’s majority remains white, maintaining a modest 4 percent growth, the number of residents who identify as people of color jumped in the last 10 years. The number of Black residents grew by 83 percent and the Asian population grew 40 percent.
The largest increase, however, was in the number of residents who identify as two or more races, with over 800 people moving to the area. That’s a 220 percent increase.
Since 2020 census data became available in August (four months behind schedule), the state Legislative Apportionment Board has also worked on squeezing Vermont municipalities into new House and Senate districts with little consensus within the board or across the state.
South Burlington officials hope to gain a fifth representative to join fearsome foursome Martin LaLonde, John Killacky, Maida Townsend and Ann Pugh. But South Burlington doesn’t want to share, which is what the legislative apportionment board’s plan proposes; a chunk of residents could be included in an Essex district while another chunk could be shared in a district with Williston.
The Senate redistricting map proposed by the legislative board, splitting the Chittenden County six-senator juggernaut into single member districts, is a whole other monster.
Under the proposal, which local officials have no say in, South Burlington would have one insular Senate district and one senator — a bit of a snag considering the city boasts two senators, Michael Sirotkin and Thomas Chittenden.
Still, the Legislature could blend it all up and spit out something completely different in the 2022 session.
While the reapportionment process has taken up most of the fall, the first half of the year ensconced many residents in the stress of waiting for property appraisal numbers and consequential fights to change their new values.
South Burlington kicked off its reappraisal in 2019, updating property values to reflect current market prices, and finished analyzing values last June — about two months behind schedule.
Values jumped 27 percent on average, with more of the tax burden shifting onto residential property-owners and away from commercial. While a growing grand list — $9.45 million to be specific — is generally a good sign, signaling a healthy city with taxes shared among more folks, that growth might also mean higher education property taxes, considering the state’s backwards funding formula.
Still, many property-owners grieved their value, with about 500 people filing an appeal. Close to 90 property-owners kept fighting beyond their first grievance, filing with the city Board of Civil Authority last fall.
Taxpayers didn’t feel an impact this year as values changed, but the impact will likely rear its head next year as city officials wade through the budgeting process ahead of March Town Meeting Day.
