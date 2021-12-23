Perhaps Joni Mitchell said it best when she described time as the circle game: “We can’t return, we can only look behind from where we came and go round and round and round.”
In the inevitable but bittersweet turning of this year’s circle game, South Burlington welcomed new neighbors and bid farewell to old friends. Some retired after decades of service, some left for good, and others are just beginning their stories.
South Burlington said goodbye to one of the tallest city managers to grace the halls of local government. Kevin Dorn, who worked in the city for eight years, helping to actualize the new city hall, library and senior center, retired in June.
Having joined the city at a time of turmoil among city leadership, Dorn’s crisis management experience characterized his tenure as he worked to regionalize municipal services, including mental health outreach, as the city was hit by COVID-19.
Tom Hubbard, Dorn’s second in command and a veteran employee of South Burlington for 42 years, retired at the same time. The jellybean connoisseur coached soccer, square danced, barbecued and managed the recreation and parks department for 34 years before stepping in as deputy city manager with Dorn.
Now a local park and the new senior center carry both men’s names, christened at their retirement: the Kevin L. Dorn Senior Center and the Thomas Hubbard Recreation and Natural Area, formerly known as the Underwood property.
Not a stranger to local government, Jessie Baker took the reins from Dorn, hopping over from her role as Winooski city manager. For the first five months of her tenure, Baker’s thoughtful approach to public service has already left a mark. At her side taking over for Hubbard is Andrew Bolduc, a former attorney to the city who has lived in South Burlington almost his whole life.
The city also bid farewell to a long-time volunteer and community advocate when South Burlington resident Jennifer Kochman, 78, died last fall. Kochman served on the South Burlington Recreation and Parks Committee for 12 years, a portion as chair, as well as on the city’s Public Art Selection Committee, the Wheeler Conservation Easement Task Force and the library board of trustees.
In a resolution, the South Burlington City Council said, “We have lost one of our very best, a tireless advocate working to improve the quality of life of our residents with a deep love and devotion to this community.”
New faces joined city council, school board and city committees, including the newly formed climate action task force.
In his second run in two years, Matt Cota defeated David Kauffman for a seat on city council last March. Abdicating his role as development review board chair, Cota also brings experience as director of the Vermont Fuel Dealer’s Association, and on city council has shown strong support to affordable housing development and business interests.
A city council resolution allowing all residents, regardless of citizenship status, to serve on South Burlington committees made it possible for 16-year-old Minelle Sarfo-Adu to apply. Sarfo-Adu, an outspoken advocate for racial justice in housing, joined the affordable housing committee last spring, making her the first teenage committee member to serve the city.
Travia Childs rose above a packed school board race to win her seat, becoming the first woman of color on the South Burlington School Board. Rebecca Day also won a seat but five months in, she resigned suddenly, leaving the board to appoint South Burlington parent Laura Rowntree. Chair Bridget Burkhardt and clerk Brian Minier will say goodbye to the school board when their terms end next year, leaving two seats up for grabs.
In other highlights, Vermont’s oldest living veteran Lenny Roberge is still kicking — the “Pie Guy,” whose nickname stems from his piping hot baked goods, turned 107 last June.
The South Burlington High School class of 2021 graduated in person, walking across the stage together.
The city won a bicycle-friendly community award and city clerk Donna Kinville was named Vermont Clerk of the Year.
Neighbors gathered to paint a mural in just five days of a boat sailing on Lake Champlain to honor cancer butt-kicking resident of South Burlington, and the human embodiment of a hug, Steve Milizia.
