In the 1980s, shortly after South Burlington’s growth catalyzed their change from town to city in 1971, leaders began talking about a downtown. So began the dream of City Center: a walkable, bikeable mix of homes, shops, city government services and parks at the heart of South Burlington.
Last summer, that dream more than three decades in the making became reality at 180 Market Street when construction finally finished. South Burlington city officials cut an enormous red ribbon to celebrate the opening of the building, which houses city offices, the South Burlington Public Library and the Kevin L. Dorn Senior Center.
The library, which recently celebrated 100 new card-carrying members since the summer’s grand opening, found a permanent home in City Center after a series of temporary locations. Over six years ago, the library lived in a space at South Burlington High School before books and staff checked out, moving to a space in the University Mall where they lived for several years.
Residents young and old laden with wagons full of books paraded to the library’s new location this summer ahead of the opening, setting the tone for the sense of community the new space has already fostered.
The senior center, named by city councilors after retired city manager Kevin Dorn, also marks a milestone for the city. Some residents who attended the first in-person lunch recalled being shuffled around the old city hall building, between conference rooms and never with a space of their own. Now with its own adult recreation specialist and a host of senior-friendly programming, the center has provided a space for weekly lunches, games of Mah Jong, chair yoga and pumpkin carving.
The new building also includes a 100-seat auditorium used for city meetings, public events and activities, as well as a public art gallery. Art by local watercolorists and photographers have already graced the gallery walls in two exhibits, organized by the public art committee. Also commissioned by the committee is a 6-foot-tall glass clock, swirling with maple leaves and stars, stationed near the library staircase.
How construction of the shiny, new building and proposed surrounding projects are funded is a little more mysterious, although not for a lack of government transparency. In addition to reserve funds accumulated annually as part of the general fund, a large chunk of the funding stream comes from tax increment financing revenues, a tool to fund projects that benefit the public through leveraging new property taxes. The city captures incremental taxes — the difference between the original and new property value —and reinvests them in projects within the tax increment financing, or TIF, district.
But the downtown dream isn’t finished.
In March, residents approved a city council request to build the rest of Garden Street, which will become a major connector in the city, elevating the area’s downtown feel. The city also received a $9.7 million grant in November to construct a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-89 to Burlington, another major connector in South Burlington’s burgeoning trail network.
