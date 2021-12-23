This year might be remembered as the year of acronyms: LDR, IZ, EPS, PUD, SEQ — should we keep going?
Jokes aside, the overhaul of South Burlington’s land development regulations, and the ensuing joust between environmentalists and housing advocates, hit some milestones this year. The regs aren’t finished yet though; officials hope to wrap up the overhaul and pass shiny new regulations in 2022.
With some meaty disagreement across the city, habitat blocks, threatened lawsuits and acronyms aren’t likely to disappear anytime soon.
In November, the pause on development in certain areas of South Burlington (or interim zoning as it’s known to the in-crowd) finally ended. When the process began in 2018, neither city councilors nor planning commissioners expected the update to turn into a three-year ordeal ripe with extensions. Along the way, the South Burlington City Council has approved 10 development applications to move forward despite interim zoning, rejecting two in 2021.
Residents and city councilors are split on how they feel about the planning commission’s proposed updates.
One of the biggest changes to regulations is the new chapter on environmental protection standards, which would increase buffers for wetlands and streams, and protect blocks of habitat, among other rules.
While many residents have celebrated the tightened restrictions, some of which extend beyond state environmental standards, others see them as a strangulation of developer rights and a hurdle to affordable housing. Some local developers, including the University of Vermont, have floated the threat of legal action should the proposal’s stricter regulations permanently take effect.
Something that’s largely been met with praise is the planning commission’s expansion of inclusionary zoning, meant to boost the number of affordable living spaces in new developments. However, their work on planned unit developments — a planning tool that mixes housing types and can encourage clustered development — has drawn mixed reactions with many naysayers echoing similar concerns nurtured for the new environmental protection standards.
While planning commissioners unanimously approved their proposal before sending it to city council in November, not every member agreed on all aspects of the draft. This could be considered a sign of discord, a killer of the elusive government compromise, but it could also be considered an example of passion. Because even if South Burlingtonians can’t agree on which grasses and brooks should be protected, or how many bike racks should be required in new buildings, it is clear they care — often zealously — about their city.
Looking ahead to the new year, city councilors will hold a public hearing on the proposed land development regulations on Jan. 3, a little over a week away. If councilors make significant changes to the current proposal, they must warn another public hearing.
While city councilors must also return a copy of the proposed regulations with their edits to the planning commission, all action moving forward remains at the council level — it is now out of the hands of planning commissioners.
They plan to continue work in 2022 on satellite issues like transfer development rights and other planned unit developments to align with the proposed changes.
But for now, an end is in sight.
