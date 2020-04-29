Construction has resumed at 180 Market St. following a pause during the governor’s stay home order.
Site work resumed on Tuesday, April 28, according to City Manager Kevin Dorn.
On March 25 Engelberth Construction and subcontractors closed and secured the 180 Market St. site in accordance with Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order. While the order was initially set to end on April 15, the governor extended it through May 15.
“It's just like everything else right now,” Dorn said in mid-April, “it’s on hold.”
But while construction crews were away, design work on the city’s library/city hall/senior center continued. That work was to include the building’s electrical plans, finishes and security plans.
Before the pause, contractors had built the outer walls of the foundation, a clerk’s vault and two elevator shafts for the library and city hall. An access drive to Rick Marcotte Central School had also been completed, and some stormwater work had begun.
The city had hoped the building would be complete by summer 2021, but with the site shut down that timeline was affected.
“It’s absolutely going to push that back,” Dorn said in mid-April. He attributed the setback to both the pause on construction and the supply chain. The mills where the city sourced steel for the project had been closed due to the pandemic.
But Dorn said his “optimistic” view of the setback is a delay of about two months.
This should not have a significant impact on the project’s price tag, he said. Likewise, he does not believe it will require changes to the design to remain on budget.
“We’ve done a fair amount of value engineering in the building already,” Dorn said. “We’re not anticipating [design changes] right now.”