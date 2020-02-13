Name: Meaghan Emery
Education: Doctorate degree, PhD
Occupation: Associate Professor, University of Vermont
Term: 2 years
1. What do you see as the top priority for the City of South Burlington, and how would you address that issue?
Our top priority has to be sustainability. We are at a critical point for development, municipal services, the environment and affordability, and we need to think about economic development in ways that pay back on our investments over the long-term.
How can we build our economic base, homes and businesses, without jeopardizing affordability and environmental sustainability?
Thoughtful, responsible development is the top priority for us at this time. Through our regulations and policy decisions, we need to promote dense, mixed-use development, combining both homes and services in an interconnected layout that protects our natural resources, waterways, forests and wildlife corridors, and does not put too great a strain on our municipal services. Each new home demands more from our fire department and police force, expansion into our open spaces creates more need for roads and their upkeep through paving and plowing and increases the load on our water sanitation systems.
2. What are your views on growth in South Burlington regarding the balance of open space and commercial and residential development? Do you support Interim Zoning?
Smart growth requires smart planning. When the planning commission approached the council with the request to pass Interim Zoning (IZ), I took seriously the city’s most important planning body, composed of a diverse group of committed citizen volunteers. I voted yes. This coincided with public controversy and law suits against pending developments, in addition to outreach by an independent though representative group of citizens, asking the council to explore ways to conserve our most important natural resources. They, like the plaintiffs in the lawsuits and members of our planning commission, were concerned that critical areas in our natural ecosystem were at risk of further harm. Specifically, our polluted waterways are poisoning our beautiful Lake Champlain, not only the living species but also our economy since an important portion is tourism. The studies undertaken through IZ will allow us to plan with real economic and environmental data and community vetted values.
3. How would you address a resident’s concern about proposed tax increases, now or in the future, and the affordability of living in South Burlington?
I would do as I’ve always done: act to control spending responsibly. Our future depends on being a place for people in all income brackets. Diversity is key to vitality, and fiscally responsible management is in our city’s DNA.
This year, we maintained the quality in city services, and included more funds in the paving budget, building on last year’s increase that I requested. We’ll have more needed personnel in fire/ambulance, police, and the public library. We are maintaining our fleet of trucks and plows, our municipal buildings, and parks. We are providing human services through the Community Outreach Program (with Howard Center counselors working with our police) and the affordable housing trust fund.
Investments in the new solar array and in a walkable/bikable mixed residential/commercial core – City Center, with taxpayer dollars more than matched by grants – will pay us back many times over for over a generation.
4. The Recreation and Parks Committee has long been investigating an indoor recreational facility. This fall, the city began working with architects on designs for a potential indoor recreation center proposal. What is your position on the facility in terms of cost and impact to the community?
Before we move ahead with this plan, I will need to see the outcome of the vote on the school bond for a new middle and high school. In my view, our schools’ needs must come first, since they are key to our future prosperity as much as municipal infrastructure and programming. Families move here for the schools, the services and community that our city provides keep them here, and so the schools are just as key to our future.
Once we know the results on the vote, we will take a closer look at how the plans for a new recreation facility can fall within the taxpayers’ reach. To my mind, the current plans are excellent since they meet current demand and allow for future growth and mesh nicely with the Cairns Arena. We are a small city with limited resources, but we will get there!
5. South Burlington has eliminated minimum parking standards for commercial developments and reduced them at residential developments. What is your take on the issue?
Since the 1980s, the city relied on arbitrary national parking standards, requiring needlessly large parking lots. This came at a tremendous cost. First, planning for and building parking is expensive, driving up the cost of development and deterring small/local businesses and the construction of affordable housing. Second, needlessly large impervious surfaces have increased stormwater runoff into our streams and rivers, and our treasured Lake Champlain.
After reviewing many studies and consulting town planners, I decided that a market-based approach for commercial development is a better match for our city and joined colleagues on the council to approve new regulations - unanimously recommended to us by the planning commission. Our new building regulations already create a buffer between new commercial and residential neighborhood developments. Parking ordinances - including no parking signs, residential permits - are a finer-tuned approach to parking and will bring us closer to economic and environmental sustainability.
6. How do you make sure residents are being heard and that you surround yourself with diverse voices and opinions?
I ask all kinds of people, including those who don’t necessarily agree with me, for their viewpoint on issues that I am wrestling with. I read social media, letters to the editor, engage in discussions and debates. I take my responsibility very seriously, do not shy from thoughtful, well-rounded discussion, and do my homework before making big decisions that will impact the future of this city. Over the ten years that I have served, I have learned how smart, engaged, caring and well-informed our residents are. We are an amazing community, and the biggest compliment that anyone has ever paid to me is when they’ve told me, Meaghan, I don’t always agree with you, but overall your decisions have served the city well, and I know that you care deeply about the values I believe in.
7. At the end of your term, what will look different because of the work you have done?
We will have continued our advance toward sustainability.
Our City Center will have new, separated bike lanes, including on busy Williston Road. The intersection of Market and Garden Streets will be a new cultural center, enticing people of all ages and backgrounds to live there, enjoy our park and walking paths and ponds, bringing in new services and businesses. The new influx of residents will support our strong city services, helping us pay for increased connectivity on our biking and public transit routes, alleviating our roadways of excess congestion. We will have new dense, mixed-use developments in areas that are closest to our transit routes and municipal services, leaving our most important natural resources untouched.
We will continue to have a thriving school system, set on a sure path for longevity and bringing in new generations of kindergartners and graduating future thinkers, entrepreneurs, builders and South Burlingtonians.