Name: Matthew Cota
Education: Master of Public Policy, Urban Planning concentration, California State University, Northridge. BA, Political Communications, The George Washington University
Occupation: Executive Director of Vermont Fuel Dealers Association
Term: 2 years
1. What do you see as the top priority for the City of South Burlington, and how would you address that issue?
I believe the top priority continues to be the ongoing effort to create an economically viable and sustainable downtown city center. As more businesses and housing units are added to Market and Garden streets, we need to focus on infrastructure. As we add more density, we can’t ignore the challenges it presents for those that live, work and shop here and for the thousands of commuters that pass through the Dorset and Williston Street intersection every day. Let’s focus on what we can fix and improve the gateway to our city with better engineering and traffic management tools. Restoring the parking standards that the city council took away will make sure cars aren’t circling our city unnecessarily or discouraging shoppers from visiting our local businesses. As we continue to develop a downtown for South Burlington, we need to make sure it is safe and accessible for all.
2. What are your views on growth in South Burlington regarding the balance of open space and commercial and residential development? Do you support Interim Zoning?
It’s time for interim zoning to end. Under interim zoning, the city council meets in a deliberative session to decide whether or not someone can apply for a building permit in South Burlington’s Southeast Quadrant. This process is not open or transparent, and it’s not good public policy. Do we need changes in our land development regulations to further define protected areas, natural resources and riparian corridors? Absolutely. Does that mean we should shut down development on entire parcels? Absolutely not. While we need clarity and consistency in our regulations in order to protect our natural spaces, we can more effectively manage growth in an environmentally responsible manner without building gates around our community.
3. How would you address a resident’s concern about proposed tax increases, now or in the future, and the affordability of living in South Burlington?
Taxes pay for the things we need like police, fire and schools. Taxes also pay for things we value, such as our parks, pedestrian paths and open spaces. There are limits, of course. If the tax burden on our residents and businesses is excessive, people will choose to live and work elsewhere. I believe it’s important that we foster our local economy to increase our tax base which will allow us to invest in the things that make South Burlington a desirable place to live. We can have green spaces and thriving commercial zones. We can protect our critical habitats and build more affordable housing. There is a balance in all of these competing interests and goals. I look forward to serving on a city council that is prepared to implement smart solutions to these complex challenges and works collaboratively with the volunteer committees that help run this city.
4. The Recreation and Parks Committee has long been investigating an indoor recreational facility. This fall, the city began working with architects on designs for a potential indoor recreation center proposal. What is your position on the facility in terms of cost and impact to the community?
The South Burlington Recreation and Parks Committee has done excellent work designing an Indoor Active Recreational Center. This facility would greatly enhance Veterans Park and improve opportunities for exercise and healthy lifestyles. This facility is about much more than just recreation. My family looks forward to joining our neighbors and meeting new friends at SoBu Nite Out during the summer. As a gathering space, the Indoor Active Recreational Center can provide opportunities to get together during the colder months. In this age of isolation and social media, we need safe public spaces for the community. The question for me is not whether we should build the facility, but the figuring out how much it costs and how we pay for it. I look forward to working with the Recreation and Parks Committee on a proposal that will become a resource to all residents at a price we can afford.
5. South Burlington has eliminated minimum parking standards for commercial developments and reduced them at residential developments. What is your take on the issue?
No one wants to build more parking than necessary. We all want less pavement in order to reduce stormwater pollution. However, a developer is also incentivized to reduce parking from a cost perspective. This is why the recent city council vote to eliminate parking standards in South Burlington is so problematic. Residential neighborhoods and existing commercial properties are now at the mercy of the developer next door that doesn’t plan appropriately or knowingly exploits this loophole. This is not just an inconvenience, ambulances and fire trucks need to access these neighborhoods. The good news is that there is another way. The DRB proposed language that would reduce the number of parking spaces where appropriate but would also protect our neighbors from the parking spillover effect. The bad news is the city council defeated this proposal by one vote.
6. How do you make sure residents are being heard and that you surround yourself with diverse voices and opinions?
As chair of the South Burlington Development Review Board, I have a proven track record of ensuring a transparent and fair process for the public to provide feedback. I seek out information from the volunteer committees and try to incorporate their comments and suggestions as best I can into the process. I will have the same priorities as a South Burlington City Councilor. All residents should be able to contact us and have a respectful and constructive dialogue. This is the responsibility of all elected officials.
7. At the end of your term, what will look different because of the work you have done?
At the end of my term, I hope people in South Burlington will say that Matt Cota improved the economic opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs, that he helped fix traffic flow in our important intersections and resolved the parking issues in our neighborhoods. In two years, South Burlington residents will recognize that I made good on my promise to be an ambassador for the city, improving the relationships with the community, businesses, volunteer committees, and the school board. I think people will also recognize that in all matters that come before the City Council, I helped ensure a careful balance between encouragement of private economic activity and the public interest.