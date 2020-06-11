After a day of drilling a well at the Underwood Property, the clock struck 4 p.m. and there was still no sign of water.
“Down 400 feet. No water. Pray,” workers texted Carol McQuillen, the founder of Common Roots, a nonprofit that leases four acres of the South Burlington’s Underwood Property as part of its mission to strengthen food security and create community.
By 6 p.m., the crew hit water, right where dowser Patrick MacManaway said it would be.
Dowsing is the ancient art of reading the earth’s energy. It’s a skill believed by some and doubted by others. In Vermont, it has history – the American Society of Dowsers was established in Danville in 1961.
Dowsing can be used to access useful information for endeavors both tangible and intangible, according to MacManaway.
Indeed, people use it in a variety of ways – medicinally, for finding groundwater, even determining the right home to buy, said Lisa LaCoss of the American Society of Dowsers.
“Dowsing is really just a way of focusing our intuition,” MacManaway said. It draws on instincts like the need to find water and food: “These ultimately are very fundamental survival skills we’ve sort of refined into protocols and art and discipline.”
MacManaway is a second-generation dowser, having learned from his family who used the skill in the health field. Today, he splits his time between Vermont and Scotland, and dowses the world over.
MacManaway’s work includes looking for groundwater and dowsing in both agricultural and business settings.
Two months ago, this unusual occupation brought him to South Burlington, on the Underwood Property to find water for a well that was drilled in early June.
The Underwood Property is a 60-or-so-acre plot at Spear Street and Nowland Farm Road. The city bought the land in 2013 for agricultural and recreational use.
To date, Common Roots’ food production has been limited to its space at the Farm at South Village. But the organization has leased acreage at the Underwood Property since 2015. Common Roots has committed to increasing production by 33% this year, to donate about 6,000 pounds to the South Burlington Food Shelf, McQuillen said.
Without a water source, other farmland at the Underwood Property is unusable for growing. That’s why Common Roots sought the city’s permission to work with Chevalier Drilling and make a well. With permission granted, MacManaway, who had previously and successfully dowsed for groundwater for another Common Roots project, was called in.
Why dowse?
McQuillen said dowsing was chosen because of the craft’s ancient history.
“Some people would think it’s, like, connected with witchcraft or sorcery or something that isn’t kosher in some ways of thinking. But it really is, you know, the earth gives an energy field and so this is tapping into that energy,” she said.
Given direction to find an “indefinitely, perennially, sustainable source of high-quality water, ideally at 30 gallons a minute,” MacManaway set to work.
It began with greeting the landscape. With its hundreds of years of human history, MacManaway had to establish a rapport and clearly convey what he was seeking, he said.
There are myriad veins and pathways of underground water, but some are large, others small, some contaminated and some clean. Dowsing can help find one that suits the need, MacManaway said.
Then, MacManaway used a pendulum – fashioned from a wool string with a hexagonal knot at the end – to direct him to the right spot for the well. The pendulum can circle in a clockwise spiral to signal the right location, he said.
But pendulums, dowsing rods and other tools are just that, he said – dowsing is an inner process, the tools are just a way to make that visible, MacManaway said.
Marking the spot, MacManaway told the farmers they would find their water source, with pressure to flow about 30 gallons per minute below.
The rest was history.
Dowsing touches every part of MacManaway’s life and has brought him some memorable connections.
“I didn’t just grow up with it, but I chose the profession because I was interested in it,” he said.
One time, MacManaway was seated in a restaurant when a man burst in and said he was “looking for the dowser.” MacManaway introduced himself and the two talked about life. The man was a miner looking for where to find the gold.
MacManaway offered to dowse over the man’s map to find the spot. He then told the man where he could find gold. In return for the dowsing, the man bought MacManaway’s Eggs Benedict and left.
“Those are incredibly, incredibly random things that come up that are sort of whimsical treasured moments,” MacManaway said. “It’s a lovely industry and profession to be in because it literally brings me in contact with every level of society and every walk of life.”
Summing up his life’s calling, MacManaway said:
“Dowsing is really just a way of focusing our intuition. Everybody’s got intuition and wisdom. I think the trick, honestly, for each of us individually is to find our way to do that.”