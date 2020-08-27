For craft beer brewers hit hard by a pandemic that left them with countless untapped kegs originally destined for now-shuttered restaurants, there’s a new, looming concern: who can can?

According to the National Brewers Association, a significant aluminum can shortage is on the horizon, and the major manufacturers are likely to be first in line to get the vessels they need.

“The can shortage may threaten the ability to survive the pandemic for some craft brewers,” the association, which represents small and independent craft brewers, warned in a July 31 memo. “The smallest brewers are most likely to have orders delayed or canceled, as can manufacturers are more efficient when they don’t have to change out the printing plates as often. A company ordering a half or full truckload may be less of a priority.”

Remember hearing stories of farmers dumping milk because they had too much and couldn’t move it through the market? Something similar happened earlier this year with ales and lagers.

Burlington’s Switchback Brewing Company, which had been available only on draft for the first decade of its existence, got hammered in the kegged beer department. It’s arguably Vermont’s most ubiquitous craft beer draft — you go to any bar and if there are four drafts, and three of them are Bud, Miller and Genesee, there’s a good bet the fourth is Switchback.

“(Draft) is such a strong part of our legacy, and we went to zero,” co-founder and brewmaster Bill Cherry said. “We didn’t make it up. We just suffered.”

Cherry said Switchback has been “right on the edge” of running out of cans since July. The first week in August, Switchback got its shipment and had just enough cans for that batch of beer.

“We felt fortunate there, but it’s really sketchy,” Cherry said. “I’m still crossing my fingers that we can squeak through here.”

He said the company has kept all of its employees on payroll through the pandemic, and the brewery is “surviving, not thriving.”

The Alchemist Brewery’s 16-ounce cans of Heady Toppers and Focal Bangers, once famously hard to find, are now staples in grocery stores and gas stations all over the state. Same for restaurants and bars.

Operations manager Joel Hartman said the Stowe brewery’s supplier in Saratoga Springs — one of more than 30 of Ball Corporation’s metal beverage container manufacturing plants across the country — has assured the brewery a steady supply.

Still, the Alchemist monitors its supply chain every week.

“If there’s one thing COVID taught us, it’s to be prepared,” Hartman said.

Precious metal

The Aluminum Association, which represents manufacturers of that metal, said it’s not due to an aluminum shortage, but just a lack of capacity on the production side.

“The aluminum beverage can manufacturing industry has seen unprecedented demand for this environmentally-friendly container prior to and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the association told USA Today in July.

Amy Cronin, the festival and marketing manager with the Vermont Brewers Association, said she’s heard Ball Corporation plans on increasing its capacity, but the plant overhauls aren’t expected until next year.

“It’s pretty scary, actually,” she said. “Everyone has changed their format.”

Extra cans will soon likely be harder to come by, at least for small breweries.

“It’s the big guys, the national ones who have massive can contracts with those (manufacturers),” said Matt Nadeau, co-owner of Morristown’s Rock Art Brewery. “And, well, you know, s– –t flows downhill.”

The aluminum production crunch comes on the heels of a 10 percent tariff that President Donald Trump placed on imported aluminum in 2018 — the day after he announced the tariffs, he tweeted, “Trade wars are good, and easy to win.”

“So, sometime in early winter/stick season, we’ll be out,” he said in a follow-up email.

Soda, kinda?

Cherry hopes things will start to move along better when the weather starts getting cold. That’s when soda and hard seltzer products see a dip in sales in winter, he said.

But, at the same time, seemingly every segment of the beverage industry is turning to cans, if they weren’t already canning. For instance, all of those soft drinks you see coming out of bar soda guns or soda fountains at bars and restaurants typically come in big plastic bags packaged in sturdy cardboard boxes.

Kombucha, wine, even water are destined for cans, too.

Just as restaurant closures have shrunk the kegged beer market, soda companies are having to ramp up their can production to keep supermarket shelves stocked — grocery stores are among the few industries thriving in the pandemic.

Still, even popular brands like Dr. Pepper — which has ties to erstwhile Vermont beverage company Keurig Green Mountain — are feeling the pinch. The fizzy drink maker acknowledged the production troubles earlier this month.

“We know it’s harder to find Dr. Pepper these days. We’re working on it — hang tight!” read an Aug 10 tweet from the company.

Bottled up

Switchback has been deliberate — some might even say slow — to move from draft beer to packaged brew. It had already been a mainstay at bars and restaurants after launching in 2002, and it took a decade for Cherry and company to commit resources to bottling. At first, it was sold only in the “bomber” size, and still only the flagship ale.

And Switchback sells a lot of them.

“We sell more bomber bottles in a week than any other brewery does in year, and we have no idea why, because the little bottles are cheaper,” Cherry said.

And when smaller, six-packed bottles came, they were unique, short and squat, with no neck to speak of. The company claims the “stubbies” weigh 21 grams less than long-necked bottles, saving the company 88 tons of glass per year.

“It’s the way we feel about ourselves,” Cherry said. “No fancy bottles here.”

Some have proposed going back to bottles until the can manufacturers can get caught up. Dan Kenary, CEO of Mass. Bay Brewing, which owns Harpoon Brewery — there’s a location in Windsor — suggested the state’s brewers association launch a social media campaign asking craft beer drinkers to buy bottles “for a while to help us all get through this.”

“Craft brewers are certainly not at the head of the line at a time of shortages versus the big national and international brewers,” Kenary told Boston Business Journal earlier this month.

“Bottles can be a release valve,” Cherry added.

Rock Art’s Nadeau, however, is loath to go back to bottling. For one, bottles are far heavier than cans. He said you can take a skid stacked 17 high with cans and pull it across the production floor with a rope. One four or five deep with bottles requires a forklift.

Plus, bottles break. Nadeau said when Rock Art was putting all of its products in bottles, the brewers’ boots would get cut up and spring leaks from tiny, stubborn shards of broken glass.

“I don’t miss glass at all,” he said.