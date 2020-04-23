While many people feel safest at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, for some confinement can be a nightmare.
As the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order and similar measures around the world keep people home, it can create a perfect storm for domestic violence incidents.
At Steps to End Domestic Violence, a nonprofit organization serving Chittenden County-based victims of domestic violence, staff have noticed a change during COVID-19.
“The hotline has been eerily quiet,” said Bessie McManus, Steps’ hotline and volunteer manager.
With the stay home order keeping survivors and their abusers cooped up 24/7, survivors might not have the space they usually would, to call for help.
It’s a trend other professionals across the state have noticed, including Karen Tronsgard-Scott, Executive Director of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. But despite current challenges there are professionals ready to help.
“There’s 15 organizations in our state that provide direct services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence,” Tronsgard-Scott said. “Those services have been uninterrupted since this all started.”
Helping survivors in a pandemic
Steps services are still being offered, albeit with some changes to meet social distancing requirements.
The organization’s administrative offices are closed through May 15, but its hotline is available 24/7. Earlier this week, Steps launched a new chat line to help survivors, without the need to speak out loud.
The forum is akin to text messaging but offers end-to-end encryption and a “quick escape” button that redirects users to Google. Steps staff members are available to answer chat line messages between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays.
While the chat line offers some security features, McManus said that anyone who feels their online activities are being monitored should try to call the hotline instead.
Steps’ support groups have been cancelled, but the organization is considering creating a virtual forum, McManus said.
And emergency housing remains operational. There are nine shelters across Vermont, all of which are working with the Department of Children and Families to follow guidelines for isolation during COVID-19, Tronsgard-Scott said.
Some shelters have shared spaces including bathrooms and bedrooms. The state has arranged for new residents to stay in hotels to help with isolation efforts during the pandemic, Tronsgard-Scott said.
While it may be difficult to call to seek help while isolated at home, Tronsgard-Scott said survivors are “experts at staying safe.”
“They know exactly the point at which things are going to get to the place where they could be at significant risk,” she said. “They know what they’re doing. When they reach out for help, we need to be really ready to step in, and to give them everything we can to help them.”
The Vermont Network recommends that survivors think of safe spaces in their homes and, if possible, to have a friend take guns from their home or lock up ammunition in their home.
“We also want to get the message out to [people who use violence] that, ‘you’re using violence and coercion is always a choice,’” Tronsgard-Scott said. “You can make a choice to step outside of the home, make a choice to not use drugs and alcohol, you can make a choice to have somebody come and get your guns.”
For those who wish to help, Tronsgard-Scott said residents and workers at the state’s shelters could use masks to help mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. Likewise, domestic and sexual violence awareness and prevention nonprofits across the state could use funding to help their efforts. Several organizations had spring fundraising efforts cancelled due to COVID-19, Tronsgard-Scott said.
“I’ve been in this business for a long time and I’ve watched these programs like Steps and HOPE Works, immediately pivot to opening up their business online,” Tronsgard-Scott said. “Nobody’s even blinking; they’re just going and doing it. That’s incredible dedication, really great leadership and, just completely, wholeheartedly, centering those survivors.”