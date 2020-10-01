Yellow vest? Check. ID badge? Check. Gloves and mask? Check.
After a brief hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, data collectors will be back in the field this month inspecting South Burlington homes as part of the citywide reappraisal.
Tyler Technologies was given the green light to resume field inspections after a discussion at the City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 21. Gov. Phil Scott approved inspections to resume a while back, according to South Burlington Assessor Todd Leblanc.
Before the pandemic, Tyler Technologies employees had completed inspections of all South Burlington condominiums. During the pandemic they were able to continue their work inspecting commercial properties.
Now, there are about 1,400 homes left, said Blane Bowlin, a project manager at Tyler Technologies.
“The main focus of the reassessment is to correct inequities between similar properties and level the playing field for the tax-paying property owners within the city,” Leblanc said last year.
Last week, he said, “The biggest thing that needs to be known by the property owner is that the city doesn’t get to collect any extra taxes because we do a reassessment.”
But with the world so different than it was just seven months ago, people may wonder if and what impact the pandemic will have on the reappraisal process and outcome.
Making moves
Just like before the pandemic, inspectors will knock on homeowners’ doors to ask if they can come inside, but this time they will be wearing masks and will back away from the door to create social distance.
If allowed in, they’ll maintain distance when possible and conduct their normal inspection, Bowlin said. Data collectors look to verify the square footage of the home, bedrooms and bathrooms and the condition of the home to see if there are any changes that affect its value.
For example, if a homeowner has put new siding on their home for the first time in years or upgraded the windows or roof, that could impact the value, Bowlin said. Bathroom and kitchen renovations can have a greater impact on value.
But do-it-yourself projects homeowners have undertaken during the pandemic likely won’t have an effect.
“If somebody just put new carpet and painted inside their house, those are cosmetic type things and wouldn’t affect the value at all,” Bowlin said. “To affect the value, it has to change the overall condition of the property.”
While property owners are not required to allow inspectors onto their property, Leblanc said access is a key component to gathering accurate data and, in turn, accurate assessments.
If homeowners do not feel comfortable allowing the inspectors inside, they can talk to them at their door, or, if they prefer, call the inspector’s cell phone and talk to them from an even greater distance, Bowlin said.
The homeowner will be asked about the condition of the home, and then, with permission, data collectors will take measurements and photos of the outside.
If homeowners do not respond to data collectors or refuse an interior and exterior inspection the data collectors are trained to estimate.
“There are ways they’re trained to estimate to make sure that measurement can make sense based on what they see,” Bowlin said. “One way or the other, I guess we get the information. But it’s always more accurate and better for everyone if we’re allowed to physically strap the house.”
Tyler Technologies data collectors who come from out of state will self-isolate in their homes for two weeks before coming to work in Vermont.
A snapshot in time
Since the onset of the pandemic, Vermont has seen an uptick in home sales — sometimes sight-unseen.
Early last month in Chittenden County, 208 homes went on the market and 192 were under contract. Last year, there were 343 available, and less than half went under contract, The Other Paper reported on Sept. 3.
It begs the question, will changes in the home sales affect the citywide reappraisal?
According to Leblanc, the answer is likely “no.” City assessments are a “snapshot in time,” he said. While homes are being inspected right now, they won’t be valued until April 2021.
However, Bowlin said if enough home buyers come from cities and make big offers to purchase property in Vermont it could create a new market.
“If you have enough people doing that, it’s possible that it could be reflected in the market and that those people create a new market, and all these sales they just happen to be people from New York and Boston that come out of town and they create the market for the residents who live there,” he said.
Bowlin concluded by encouraging the public to participate in the reappraisal.
“We need the public. We need the help. We need them to be a part of this process,” Bowlin said. “There’s an old adage in this business, ‘Crap in, crap out.’ So, we need good data, and that means we need people to allow us to do our job and hopefully we get the best information to then determine what’s the value of your property.”
LeBlanc encourages any community member with questions to contact him at rtleblanc@sburl.com.
