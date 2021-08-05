Dave Wheeler shrugged into an orange rain jacket before hiking down a rocky slope toward Muddy Brook. He gestured up, to the Kimball/Marshall bridge rattling with cars, and below to a massive hole where a 15-foot culvert used to be.
A new design should help the culvert better weather storms, said Wheeler, who works as assistant stormwater superintendent for the city of South Burlington.
City councilors recently approved updates to the city’s stormwater ordinance, presented last month by Wheeler and Tom DiPietro, deputy director of public works and stormwater superintendent.
While the changes — a new cost-sharing policy and updated deadlines for noncompliance — were not drastic, the city council discussion seemed to prompt a renewed interest in how climate change affects stormwater management and how aging infrastructure will stand up against increasingly extreme weather.
New culvert
From a longer wildfire season on the West Coast, to catastrophic flooding in Texas, to Vermont’s drought and shrinking winter seasons, one way climate change manifests is via weather.
Such weather patterns have a direct impact on stormwater management, defined in state statute as “necessary to reduce stream channel instability, pollution,” flooding and more.
The city’s stormwater website defines it as the water “that runs off impervious surfaces such as rooftops, paved and gravel roads, driveways, parking lots and other hard surfaces after a rainstorm.” It notes that “all properties with impervious surfaces generate stormwater runoff.”
How climate and weather change is “baked into all the design work we do,” Wheeler said. And as the average storm changes, regulations change, DiPietro told city councilors at a recent meeting.
The new Muddy Brook culvert project, which started Monday, is an example of how changing weather is baked into the design. The cross-sectional area of the new pipe is 33 percent larger than the original and designed as a rectangular box culvert.
Three other culverts in South Burlington’s Potash Brook watershed have been replaced since 2011, following an assessment that found nine out of 36 in the watershed could not pass a 50-year storm event.
The Muddy Brook project triggered a closure of Kimball/Marshall Avenue and a detour on Route 2 that will last until at least Nov. 2. The total project cost is about $3 million, with $2.7 for construction and $300,000 for engineering design, construction oversight and permitting.
The original culvert was made of corrugated metal pipe, but after the area developed a sink hole and a rusted hole was found in the pipe, Vermont Agency of Transportation built a temporary bridge and city officials began planning for replacement. During the Halloween storm of 2019, the culvert was blasted downstream. The storm, which wrecked communities across Vermont, cost more than $6 million in damages to public infrastructure statewide, per state reports.
Looking downstream
Heavy storms are becoming more common because of climate change according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which also reports that the average yearly precipitation and the frequency of heavy downpours are expected to continue rising. The intensity of floods and droughts are also likely to increase in conjunction with rising temperatures and shifting rainfall patterns.
South Burlington and other communities along Lake Champlain are not expected to see as much of an uptick in rainfall or flooding, which is more likely in the Green Mountains, but drought could be a bigger problem.
Twelve out of 15 counties in Vermont are currently in a drought, with Chittenden County on the second (“moderate”) tier, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.
“We take it for granted in Vermont that it just keeps raining, but that could change,” Wheeler said. “The reality is we experience both. We experience periods of draught followed by heavy rain events; that intensity, it’s not soaking into the ground, it’s just discharging into the streets.”
Stormwater also disrupts aquatic life in watersheds and contributes to stream erosion. In South Burlington, 5 streams are impaired, according to Wheeler.
Stormwater as a field is still relatively new. The South Burlington Stormwater Utility was only formed in 2005.
While the field was originally all about flood mitigation, Wheeler recalled, it has shifted to include systems for detaining, treating and slowing water before it erodes streams.
“For most of our streams, the impairment is stormwater. Just the sheer volume coming off impervious surfaces instead of soaking into the ground and slowly releasing into the groundwater,” Wheeler said.
State rules trickle down
The state’s new stormwater general permit went into effect in December 2020, prompting the South Burlington stormwater department to update its ordinance.
The biggest changes to the ordinance include a cost-sharing policy between property owners and the city, and updated deadlines for coming into compliance. Most of the changes were made to ensure conformity with state guidelines, city officials explained, especially deadlines.
Typically, barring a few exceptions, noncompliant property-owners have until Dec. 1 of this year to begin the permitting process; next steps, such as engineering design, must be completed by December 2022, after which they have a five-year window to install stormwater management.
“It’s going to be tough to get all that work down. Getting enough contractors available to do all that work is definitely a concern,” Wheeler said. Sometimes bottlenecks occur in the design process or in terms of the number of contractors available, he said, and prices could increase with demand.
On the flip side, local and state contractors could see opportunities for growth, he countered, which could be a positive.
Property-owners can work with the state directly to acquire a stormwater permit, or with the city.
As far as cost-saving goes, the city will pay for the impervious roadway, while a neighborhood must pay for the privately owned impervious surfaces such as driveways and rooftops.
DiPietro explained to councilors that homeowner’s associations will have to share in costs as regulations tighten. The ordinance is trying to get everyone into compliance, he stressed, but there’s more work to be done.
According to the city’s stormwater website, 64 properties are currently not in compliance with state or city standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.