The Vermont Air National Guard reported that it began conducting night flying operations on March 3, the operations will continue through Thursday, March 12.
Area residents may see and hear F-35A aircraft taking off and landing from Burlington International Airport during this time.
All training operations are scheduled to be completed before 8 p.m.
“We fly at night to maintain night tactical proficiency,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Marek, 134th Fighter Squadron Commander. “This is especially important during this time of F-35 transition - we must learn how to employ the tactical advantages gained from the F-35 during both day and night operations.”
158th Fighter Wing pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations for Air Force technical and familiarization proficiencies. The 158th Fighter Wing utilizes the fall and winter months for night operations training when hours of darkness are at their earliest.