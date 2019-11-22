Vermont Air National Guard Commander Col. David Smith is set to retire after a 30-year career at the Wing. The next commander will likely be chosen during Drill Weekend, Dec. 7-8, according to VTANG Public Affairs Officer Lt. Chelsea Clark.
“It has been the honor of my life to serve in the Vermont National Guard for more than three decades,” Smith said in a message to the guard. “We have worked hard to continue the legacy of the Green Mountain Boys and I couldn’t be more proud of the women and men I serve alongside and the support we have received from the community.”
A new commander will take the reins following a change of command ceremony, likely to be held in January, Clark said. Until then, Steven Lambrecht, Brig. Gen. air component commander, will command the Wing. Col. Adam Rice, vice wing commander, will manage daily operations.
Smith’s retirement comes just after the guard’s new F-35 mission. But he is confident VTANG is up to the task.
“The F-35s are here, the program that so many worked so hard for is underway,” Smith said. “The Wing is in good hands thanks to the contributions of many.”
And Smith is looking forward to exploring new horizons.
“For me and my family, it’s the right time to pursue other opportunities,” he said. “We are excited for what the future will hold after retirement.”
Smith’s career at the Wing began shortly after he graduated from the University of Vermont in 1987. In 1989, he joined the United States Air Force and studied at the Academy of Military Science.
Smith flew missions in the F-16 for over 20 years, and commanded at all levels while serving with VTANG’s 158th Fighter Wing.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the state and nation I love so much,” he said.