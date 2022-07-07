The Shelburne Road Cemetery, one of South Burlington’s two municipal cemeteries, needs some TLC and local cemetery sextons are hoping community members will turn out to help.
The sextons plan to clean and repair headstones at the historic cemetery Saturday, July 9, starting at 8 a.m.
They are looking for volunteers to help mend headstones, having already unearthed many of the broken or sunken headstones at a pre-clean-up day last week. Each stone was placed on wood sticks to dry out above ground ahead of repairs this upcoming weekend.
About 115 people are buried at the cemetery, with the most recent laid to rest in 2020, according to city clerk Donna Kinville, who is also a cemetery sexton. Earlier stones date back to the 1800s.
The cemetery was deeded to the town of Burlington in 1833 and became South Burlington’s when the city was created in 1865.
A little over a year ago at another cemetery clean-up, some helpers found a geo-cache hidden in the field, so who knows what this year could bring.
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Kinville at dkinville@sburl.com or 802-846-4119.
