Food insecurity, a hot-button issue during the Coronavirus pandemic, isn’t new for Age Well, Vermont’s largest provider of Meals on Wheels.
The nonprofit saw a rapid uptick in the number of seniors who rely on these meals as their primary source of food. This creates another pressing need – volunteers, who provide the wheels to get the meals where they’re needed.
“I had no idea that this level of health issues and poverty existed within our community,” said Raja Mukherjee, one of the newer volunteers. “Most of us take basic amenities for granted – the roof over our heads, the food on the table and, overall, our health that allows us to enjoy life. If any are not readily available, life can come to a grinding stop.”
Mukherjee, of South Burlington, and his wife Bibi own Sojourn Bicycling & Active Vacations based in Shelburne.
“When the state closed down due to the pandemic, I decided to join the program and help the community in whatever capacity I can,” Mukherjee said.
With Sojourn vans parked in wait of the company’s North America bicycle tours in July, Mukherjee had the idea to put them to good use.
“It started as a personal initiative, but, as you know, there is a thin line between personal and business for a small business owner,” Mukherjee said. “Bibi and Basundhara, our daughter, have both been very supportive of this initiative. We are also discussing using our fleet to transfer the program’s large shipment of food packages to the hubs.”
Mukherjee sports a mask and gloves to make deliveries. Interaction with clients is minimal, but the impact is seen.
“Some folks would not even accept any extra food that I have because someone else may need it,” Mukherjee said. “I have learned how much people look forward to it. On one of my routes, there is a house with three recipients – one of them sits outside waiting for the food, even in the blistering cold. It gives immense pleasure to deliver a basic necessity to the people who need it the most.”
Changes
Ellen Vaut began volunteering this January when bringing the meals into the client’s home was standard. A few months later, meals are now left on the doorstep.
“I started wearing mask and gloves in March and our routes became a bit abbreviated when the senior housing centers went into isolation,” said Vaut, who lives in South Burlington.
In April, Vaut stopped delivering meals in order to shelter in place, but he wanted to keep helping.
“I was given the names of a couple of women who were alone, so I called them on occasion just to check on them. They have family in the area but could not have people coming to visit where they lived, so it was nice to chat with them. They were both philosophical about the pandemic as they had lived through other hard times,” she said.
Vaut also volunteers at Shelburne Farms, NAMI VT and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes.
“I am glad Meals on Wheels is there to provide nutrition, but they also provide a check-in on the wellbeing of those living alone,” Vaut said. “People sign up for a variety of reasons – poverty, incapacity, temporary need. Food insecurity is tragic at any age, but particularly so for seniors who may be homebound and without many resources.”
From sunny new apartments to attic abodes in large rooming houses, Vaut has seen firsthand the gamut of local housing available to seniors.
She worries about loneliness and tries to make her short encounters pleasant ones, like the sweet 90-year-old who loves a good chat. She is glad they live in an apartment with other people close by.
With the social distancing guidelines currently widening, Vaut will return to her route this June.
More than meals
After retiring from a 50-year nursing career, Cecile Wagner decided to volunteer for Age Well in 2018 and asked for a route in her hometown, South Burlington.
“The program provides healthy meals along with friendship to my senior neighbors,” said Wagner. “Also, the frequent contact with the same person helps to pick up on any changes or unsafe conditions which is reported to Age Well so they can provide timely follow up with family or do safety checks.”
Health issues have kept her away, but Wagner has stayed in touch with some of her clients.
Long-term need
Age Well expects demand for meals will continue to grow. Their average volunteer is 70 years old. When the state’s stay-home order came down, 100 or so volunteers asked on hold for meal delivery.
“With the help of community partners as well as our own promotion in marketing and vis social media, we were able to successfully recruit nearly 300 new volunteers as a result of a lot of people reaching out,” said Tracey Shamberger, Age Well Director of Public Relations and Business Development.
These volunteers have soldiered on during the pandemic crisis.
According to the agency’s Director of Volunteer Services Erica Marks, 89 Meals on Wheels volunteers have called clients at least three times weekly since March 16.
During that same time, the organization’s “friendly visitor volunteers” have made another 237 “visits” by phone and 106 grocery and errand services.
“The volunteers are the heart and soul of our program,” said Marks. “They all say they get far more out of it than they give. Many feel it is their way of paying it forward knowing that a volunteer will be there for them when they need it.”