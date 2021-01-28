After a mob of people clad in tactical armor and red “Make America Great Again” hats stormed the U.S. Capitol three weeks ago, South Burlington’s city council passed a resolution condemning the violence and barring “instigators” from holding public office.
On Jan. 6, as Congress gathered to ratify the electoral votes for then president-elect Joe Biden, a group of people walked from a heated Donald Trump rally to the capitol building where many pushed past police officers, smashed windows and defiled the building.
Six people died, including a capitol police officer who was bludgeoned in the head by a rioter.
South Burlington city councilors passed a resolution at a Jan. 19 meeting to condemn the violence rioters inflicted and fear incited by the former president, who council members believed should be banned from holding public office again.
While the resolution is largely symbolic, chair Helen Riehle noted how powerful words can be — something made even clearer by the former president’s own words which many argue incited the mob violence.
“Words do mean something. They’re really important, especially if you’re the president. We’ve seen that over and over again,” said Riehle. “The actions of this mob were not just criminal and lawless; they constituted a direct attack upon our democracy.”
She sees the resolution as a message to folks in the community from the council, which she describes as the most basic level of democracy; “you can’t get much closer to the people than this.”
“It’s important to recognize and strongly support democracy and the ability for elected officials to meet faithfully in their traditional buildings,” she said.
Sen. Tom Chittenden, also a city councilor, first voted to support the resolution in the state Senate on Jan. 8, before South Burlington city council introduced their local resolution using some similar language.
Chittenden voted yes both times because he said he considers the acts of Jan. 6 to be “treasonous.”
“To me (the resolution) is a symbolic act, but words matter,” Chittenden wrote in an email. “We serve in elected roles and all politics are local, so the voters have a right to know where their elected representatives stand on important topical issues.”
The resolution clearly names the former president as the instigator of the Jan. 6 attack, describing his motives as an attempt to “overturn the results of a fair and free election that he lost in order to keep himself in power.”
For the city council, an apolitical governing body, the need to take a stance against mob violence rose above partisan politics.
Riehle, who described of her “past political life” as Republican, expressed how difficult it is to reconcile party politics with leaders like the former president.
Following the Jan. 6 insurrection, Vermont’s Republican governor, Phil Scott, harshly condemned the violence and called for the former president’s immediate resignation. The Other Paper and its sister publications have printed opinion pieces from conservative Vermonters throughout the state condemning the violence as not representative of their party.
“It’s political in the sense that we universally condemn the Proud Boys, racism, white nationalism and all that stands for,” said Riehle. “This can’t be just a slap on the wrist ... They need to be held accountable. This is not just a rebuke of the ex-president. This is a systemic problem — not just one act or one person.”
Members of the Proud Boys, a white supremacist hate group who praise the former president, were also present at the Jan. 6 violence.
Fellow councilor David Kauffman agreed that the council’s resolution is nonpartisan.
“It was our unanimous response to an attack on our democracy, instigated by the worst president in American history, that should have been viewed as tragic and extremely troubling by all political interests,” Kauffman said.
Elected officials take oaths for a reason, Chittenden emphasized, noting how he sees society as built on the promise of words.
“This is political. And if you tell people to break into a building to ‘fight’ elected leaders to subvert the rule of law and democracy, you are not apolitical,” Chittenden wrote. “You are engaging in the worst kind of politics that leads to disunion, violence, disorder or tyranny.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.