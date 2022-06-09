A veteran Chittenden County deputy sheriff, Lt. Dan Gamelin, is running for the department’s top post following the announced retirement of Sheriff Kevin McLaughlin.
McLaughlin, who has been county sheriff for almost 36 years, won’t seek re-election in November. He is one of six county sheriffs — out of 14 in Vermont — who is not running again.
McLaughlin, 69, said he fully supports Gamelin, who is running as a Democrat.
Gamelin, 61, lives with his wife in Colchester and they have two adult children. He has four siblings, including a twin brother.
The candidate was born and raised in Winooski. He graduated from Winooski High School in 1979 and has an associate degree in criminal justice from Champlain College. He became certified as a part-time police officer in 1981 and completed the Vermont Police Academy for fulltime officers in 1989.
Gamelin worked for the Winooski Police Department briefly before he was hired fulltime by then-Sheriff Ronald “Butch’ Duell in 1982.
Four years later McLaughlin unseated Duell but kept Gamelin, who has focused mostly on the civil process division, which includes executing court orders from civil and family courts.
He also has worked on road patrols, transporting prisoners and other functions within the department.
Gamelin is well-known for physical fitness and said he has worked out at a local gym daily for the past 34 years.
He also worked part-time for Winooski Police from 1989 to 2009 and for Essex Police from 2009 until he resigned earlier this year.
The Chittenden County Sheriff’s department, which is located on Ethan Allen Drive in South Burlington, has 12 fulltime and 10 part-time deputies along with 20 police vehicles. The department has one deputy assigned to a federal task force and another deputy that serves as the highway safety coordinator for Chittenden and Franklin counties.
