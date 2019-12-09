The Vermont Air National Guard has named Col. David Shevchik as the next Commander of the 158th Fighter Wing.
“Colonel Shevchik brings a wealth of experience to the job, and is extremely well-suited to complete the transition of the first Air National Guard F-35 Wing to operational status,” said Brig. Gen. Gregory Knight, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard. “We have a lot of work to do in the next couple of years, and it won't be easy. I have every expectation that our outstanding 158th Fighter Wing team will get it done, and support Colonel Shevchik in leading this amazing organization.”
Shevchik was selected for the position during the guard’s December drill weekend. He will take the reins in January during a change of command ceremony over drill weekend. His appointment follows that of Col. David Smith who served the Vermont Air National Guard for more than 30 years.
A Vermont native, Shevchik has served with the Vermont Air National Guard since 2007. His previous experience includes serving with the U.S. Air Force and as a pilot flying the F-16 Fighting Falcon on Active Duty. At the Vermont Air National Guard, Shevchik has held positions, including maintenance squadron commander, fighter wing inspector general and operations group commander. He has flown over 2,000 hours in the F-16 and completed the F-35 transition course at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.
In a press release, Shevchik said he is excited for the future of The Wing.
“I am honored and proud to serve with and for the talented professionals of the 158th Fighter Wing as their new commander,” he said. “We continue to undergo our historic transformation to a mission ready F-35 Fighter Wing, the first in the Air National Guard. I’m proud of the team and excited for our future.”