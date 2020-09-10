Airmen have been assembling and distributing thousands of COVID-19 testing kits and hundreds of personal protective equipment packages to have them ready when schools re-opened on Sept. 8.
Responding to a request from the Vermont Health Department, a team of nine volunteers from the 158th Mission Support Group, 158th Fighter Wing, worked to distribute medical supplies throughout the state.
Since July 17, the team has assembled over 40,000 kits, freeing the labs to focus on processing tests more efficiently.
Gov. Phil Scott said widespread testing was critical to gathering the data necessary for the safe reopening of the state’s economy, as well as schools.
“There is no playbook for this,” Master Sgt. Karl Johansen said. “But by bringing together all of these different agencies we are forming processes to take on these new challenges.”
Flexibility has been key to their success, he said. Some days they reported to the lab to help manufacture saline for test kits, others they formed assembly lines to build as many as 3,000 kits in a single day. Many of the kits require coolers to keep the virus alive until it can be tested, after which the team received them back from the lab and sanitized them for reuse.
“It’s been cool to see the ramp up of testing before school,” said Airmen Logan Abell, 158th Mission Support Group, 158th Fighter Wing. “It feels good to be a part of the process.”
A diverse team of Airmen worked since March to support logistical operations at the Strategic National Stockpile Warehouse. When Scott announced the state would be distributing PPE to schools across the State, the order came on Monday, Aug. 17.
By Friday, Aug. 21, the team had successfully prepared 1,600 school nurse PPE kits and shipped the first pallets to schools in Chittenden County, St. Albans, Berlin and St. Johnsbury. Pallets for the rest of the state left the warehouse the following Monday, Aug. 28.
According to Emily Pareles, the Vermont Department of Health deputy branch director for medical logistics branch at the State Emergency Operations Center, the state will soon have as much as six months of PPE pre-positioned at the warehouse.
