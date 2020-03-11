The University of Vermont will enact remote learning practices, effective Wednesday, March 18, in response to the “local, national and international challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak,” school officials said.
Classes will be cancelled on March 16-17, while faculty prepare for remote instruction. The university has not announced an end date.
“This decisive action reflects our commitment to help slow the spread of the virus, while also promoting the academic progress of our students and protecting the health and safety of our community,” President Suresh Garimella wrote in a message to the UVM community.
The policy does not apply to the Larner College of Medicine, which is developing a separate action plan to fit the school’s “unique needs,” the message said. Graduate and post-doctoral scholars will also be expected to continue their work.
The university is encouraging residential undergraduate students to keep out of residence halls following spring break, “unless they need to live on campus,” Garimella wrote.
Spring Break began after classes ended on Friday, March 6.
UVM will enact other measures to promote social distancing, including limiting events to 25 attendees or fewer, effective March 18. The university will remain open and employees will be expected to report to work, Garimella wrote.
“While these changes are significant, I want to emphasize the importance of keeping our university open, and continuing our support of critically important services and activities,” Garimella wrote. “I recognize these measures are unprecedented and may be unsettling.”
UVM has created a COVID-19 website as a resource for accessing the latest policy decisions and communicating other related information. The university also has a COVID-19 email address and hotline.
According to UVM Spokesperson Enrique Corredera, the university is treating the policy as an “until further notice” decision. There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in either UVM students or employees – to the university’s knowledge, Corredera said.
The university anticipates some students will have to remain in residential halls during the remote learning period. Residential halls and food services will remain open, likely on abbreviated schedules, Corredera said.
The university is not currently contemplating reimbursement for students who remain off campus, he said.
“We’re not contemplating that because we don’t know for how long this will be in effect,” Corredera added. “We’ll have to take it one step at a time and see where we find ourselves along the way.”
As for classes, some have wondered if tuition will be reduced based on an online class rate versus lecture style course. Corredera said the university is not currently discussing reducing rates to an online course rate.
“These are, of course, very unusual circumstances,” he said. “But we are committed to providing a high-quality education for students … even if the mode switches.”
Corredera said the decision to move coursework remotely reflects the university’s commitment to helping slow the spread of the virus.
As for accommodating student needs, Corredera said the professors know their individual students’ learning needs and will incorporate those into their instructional plans.
“Everybody here is committed to the success of our students,” Corredera said, “and supporting their needs in this unusual and difficult situation.”
On Tuesday, March 10, Middlebury College made a similar decision when it moved its spring break up a week, starting after classes ended on March 13. The college will enact remote learning following the break. Middlebury will re-evaluate the policy within the first two weeks of April, the college’s website says.
Campus impact
Thomas Chittenden, Faculty Senate President at UVM and a resident of South Burlington/City Councilor, is teaching three courses this semester. He said he currently uses online resources as part of his teaching and feels comfortable using tools like Microsoft Teams and UVM’s learning management system, Blackboard, among others.
“The biggest concern I have is regarding assessments,” Chittenden said.
His second exam is coming up in a few weeks and he said he will have to “think creatively” about how to administer it.
But he is not worried about the faculty and staff’s ability to adapt to remote instruction.
“We have a very bright group of professors up here who know how to teach as well as how to learn,” Chittenden said.
Nick Bouffard, a senior on campus and a member of the student government association, said he’s fortunate the remote learning policy won’t greatly impact his studies.
Bouffard studies neuroscience and computer science but doesn’t have many lab-based classes this semester. He is enrolled in an EMT course that he said has some essential simulation lab components, though.
“I’m curious to hear from my professor how they will remediate that,” Bouffard said.
Bouffard said the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Bennington County and the university’s announcement have changed his thoughts on the virus.
“The way I have been viewing COVID-19 is more of an outsider’s perspective, ‘Oh it’s not in my backyard,’” he said. “Now it’s close to home physically and with UVM making this decision.”
But, he said, it’s a pre-emptive action.
“It’s a smart decision on behalf of the administration, I know it’s a tough one to make,” he said. “I appreciate the careful consideration they’ve put into it.”
Graduation has been on Bouffard’s mind as well.
“Graduation is a time where your family members want to see you walk across the stage,” he said, adding that can be a concern with the elderly being more susceptible to the virus. The university has not made any announcements on the status of the ceremony.
Bouffard said the cost of taking online classes versus lectures has also come to mind.
“Online teaching, typically, is a cheaper alternative,” Bouffard said. “So to be paying the full price for lecture … I suppose one could be miffed about it.”
Another challenge, Bouffard said, will be continuing the student government association’s election for president and vice president. Students were currently in the process of obtaining the necessary 250 student-signatures to file a petition. Bouffard said the association is currently discussing how to handle the election with most students off campus.
Meaghan Emery, an associate professor of French at UVM and a resident of South Burlington/City Councilor, is also preparing for remote instruction.
“I will probably have to send their pages of the book,” she said. “I’m not sure all of my students took their books with them [on break].”
Emery said she’s already used to communicating with students on Blackboard, one of the university’s online resources. But with students off campus Emery said she’ll have to develop online discussion groups and tape instructional videos for the students. Likewise, her students will have to submit their upcoming presentations via video.
“I’m less worried for myself than I am for a lot of other disciplines,” Emery said, noting those with lab components.
For more information visit UVM’s COVID-19 website (go.uvm.edu/covid19). Questions may be sent to COVID19@uvm.edu or to the university’s COVID-19 information helpline at 802-656-HELP.