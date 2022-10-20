Thousands of leading hospitals and prominent health associations nationwide, including University of Vermont Health Network and University of Vermont Children’s Hospital, are uniting to encourage families to ask about gun access and safety measures.
Guns are the leading cause of death for children in the United States. Thirteen children die from guns every day. To encourage parents, grandparents, families and community members to take action by asking about gun safety, the UVM Health Network joins thousands of hospitals, health systems, American Hospital Association, Children’s Hospital Association and The Catholic Health Association of the U.S. in a nationwide public awareness and education campaign that encourages parents to ask if there are unsecured guns in the houses of their children’s friends.
This month the American Academy of Pediatrics released its new policy statement on the role caregivers, health care professionals, communities and legislators must play in reducing injuries and deaths in children from firearms by actively working together to implement a variety of action steps.
“Hospitals and health systems are part of the solution,” Al Gobeille, UVM Health Network COO, said. “Driven forward by the effort, passion and expertise of our clinicians, we will be an active voice in supporting initiatives and policies at the local, state and federal levels to reduce firearm violence.”
The UVM Health network is naming and treating firearm violence as a significant and escalating public health emergency requiring common sense approaches to reducing firearm violence and its horrific effects. These efforts include:
• Enhancing security services within our facilities, including installation of a metal detector at the UVM Medical Center Emergency Department;
• Launching a workforce workplace violence workgroup to review policies and identify gaps in securing facilities and responding to violent situations;
• Developing a network-wide suicide care pathway to include screening and lethal means counseling, including addressing firearms;
• Establishing a pilot to provide cable gun locks through pediatric practices to patients and families with firearms in the home; and
• Collaborating with the Clinton County, N.Y., Department of Mental Health’s Coalition to Prevent Suicide and National Alliance on Mental Illness on efforts to raise awareness around firearm-related suicide.
“Firearms pose a risk to our communities, especially our children. If we come together, there is so much we can do to keep everyone safe and protected,” UVM Medical Center injury prevention coordinator Abby Beerman said.
