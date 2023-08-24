The University of Vermont last week announced plans to build an undergraduate housing complex in South Burlington, the second housing project announced in less than a year for undergraduate and graduate students in the city.
The complex, named Catamount Woods, would be an extension eastward from the University’s main campus in Burlington. The project will be built on property currently being used as a parking lot next to the neighboring DoubleTree Hotel — across from the Staples Plaza on Williston Road — and will include space for approximately 540 undergraduate students, university officials said.
“Building new housing is a top priority for the university,” said UVM’s president Suresh Garimella. “Catamount Woods will provide another attractive residential option for hundreds of our upper-level undergraduate students, offering them an opportunity to live on campus and enhancing the vibrancy of our community.”
Details of the project are still being finalized, but the project, a partnership with AAM 15, is expected to cost $100 million. The university’s investment would represent roughly a quarter of the total project cost.
“Our ability to move forward with this project in a financially responsible way will yield significant benefits for UVM students and the university’s neighbors,” Ron Lumbra, chair of the university’s board of trustees, said.
The housing project comes just a year short of the announcement of Catamount Run, a development agreement inked between the university and local development company Snyder-Braverman.
Currently under construction, that development will feature 295 apartments for students in the school’s graduate and professional programs in South Burlington’s City Center — the city’s budding downtown hub where more than 400 housing units are either approved or are under construction.
The university has had a presence in South Burlington for years but has relied on Burlington to provide housing for many of its upper-class students living outside of the school’s dormitories. UVM reported just over 10,500 undergraduate students, according to data on the university’s website.
But that relationship has become strained as the state’s housing crisis has brought focus on the effect of the university’s enrollment on the region’s housing supply. A VTDigger report in March noted the political stalemate between the university and city after its council in February tabled a zoning proposal for student housing at the site of the former Trinity College.
Councilors cited UVM’s role in the city’s housing crunch through growing enrollment, the report noted, and said they wanted a commitment from the university not to increase its undergraduate enrollment.
While city and university officials have said there is not a concerted effort to build student housing in South Burlington, some see an obvious fit.
“From our point of view, rather than have students in our single-family homes, we need to give them student housing,” city councilor Meaghan Emery said. “I have for years been talking about this need, and I see this as a big positive for UVM, and for our residents who need housing.”
It’s not necessarily the strategy of the university to build specifically in South Burlington; rather it’s “really more about where the opportunities lie,” said Richard Cate, UVM’s vice president of finance and administration.
With the city line between Vermont’s largest cities cutting right through campus, people are “used to seeing us building in Burlington,” he said. “But there are fewer opportunities obviously because Burlington is pretty well built up.”
The university, said South Burlington’s city manager Jessie Baker, “certainly is a significant partner of South Burlington — many of our residents work at the university, it’s a big asset to our community to have the university so close (and) we are in regular talks with them about lots of things, but there hasn’t been any extended conversations” on building out on-campus housing in South Burlingt`on specifically.
The goal of the university, Cate said, “is to have modern housing options for our upper-class students, and at the same time, try to relieve some of the pressure on the on the housing stock that’s currently available.”
“When you’ve got a vacancy rate that’s under 1 percent, you don’t have a very healthy marketplace in terms of housing,” he said.
The parties hope to begin the permitting process immediately, with the goal of breaking ground in early 2024 and to have the building ready for occupancy in time for the fall 2025 semester.
