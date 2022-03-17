South Burlington’s one stop shop for hot pretzels, lava lamps, skinny jeans, board games, frozen pizza, cucumber body wash and whatever they sell at Spencer’s is under new ownership. Eastern Real Estate, a national real estate company with over 100 properties across the country, inked a deal to buy the University Mall, city officials announced last week.
The mall, which covers about 51 acres off Dorset Street, sold for $60 million in a deal that closed March 4.
City manager Jessie Baker hinted at the purchase in late February, describing the yet unnamed Eastern Real Estate as a buyer with experience redeveloping properties and an interest “to use the site 24/7.”
The company portfolio boasts projects that incorporate retail and mixed uses, like University Station in Massachusetts that features shops, restaurants, apartments, office space, assisted living and a hotel, according to its website.
It also manages industrial, office, residential and hospitality projects.
“They start every conversation with what are the goals of the city and how can we help achieve them? So, we’re really excited to welcome them to the community,” Baker said after announcing the purchase at a city council meeting March 7. “Of course, the mall will continue to operate as is for the foreseeable future.”
City councilor Meaghan Emery added, “That’s wonderfully exciting. It’s like turning a page. It’s like the sun is rising.”
University Mall, at 611,693 square feet, is the state’s largest shopping mall. It’s been managed and leased by KeyPoint Partners, a Burlington, Mass.-based management company.
While internet shopping giants like Amazon and changing shopping habits have seen the demise of malls nationwide, University Mall still features about 70 stores, a mix of mostly second-tier national retailers and services like Verizon and LensCrafters, and three anchor stores: Target, Kohls and JC Penney.
The new owners will sit down with The Other Paper next week for an in-depth look at the future of the University Mall, which opened in 1979.
